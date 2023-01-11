It seems natural to wonder if people who inspired various TV shows would want to watch said TV shows to see what was or wasn’t true, and how it was portrayed. Most of the time, it seems like anyone who has a series based on them and their family would not want to tune in. Would you really want to watch a show inspired by you if it painted you in a not-so-good light? Probably not, unless your actor portrayal is really good. But the royals are a different story!

We all know how much familial drama and generational secrets those Royals must have, so it makes sense that there is a very popular Netflix series that dramatizes the family and their stories over the last 70 years. But it would also make sense if the highly-criticized family wouldn’t want to see how their world is perceived, as many members of the Royal Family are. Lucky for Prince Harry, he left that lifestyle, so he is free to binge like the rest of us.

While promoting his overly indulgent biography, Prince Harry revealed that he is a fan of the show. “Yes, I have watched some of The Crown,” he told Stephen Colbert in a new interview. Colbert then asked if he has seen all of the show, which spans several decades. “The older stuff and the more recent stuff,” he added. Season five of the series debuted in November.

Colbert then pressed the former royal to see if he would fact-check the show’s historical events. “Yes, I do actually,” he joked while pretending to take notes. “Which, by the way, is another reason why it’s so important that history has it right.” This is exactly the reason why Prince Harry has written his own tell-all book, so that nobody else would be able to report that he had frost-bite on his penis while attending his brother’s wedding. Isn’t family amazing?

Prince Harry’s season of The Crown will likely air sometime in the next 50 years, so that is something to look forward to because we know it will be very accurate! Check out the clip below:

