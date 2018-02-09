A funny thing has been happening lately. I’ll be hunkering down to watch a few episodes of some dark new show about some guy who does bad things in the past and/or future and I’ll get an episode and a half into it and suddenly I’m just watching episodes of Psych again. I’m not always sure how it happened, either. But at some point I must have closed whatever window I had open and switched over to Amazon Prime, which has all eight seasons of the USA show available for streaming. It’s not great for, like, my job performance, but I’ve been enjoying the heck out of it. I don’t know. I’m okay with it.
My colleague Alan Sepinwall wrote about this earlier in the week, how rewatching old shows can cut into your time to keep up on new ones but is good for the soul. This is especially true of what I call “comfort food TV.” The label covers a lot, from smart comedies like Parks and Recreation or 30 Rock to dramas like ER or The West Wing to fun procedurals like Burn Notice or, again, Psych. There’s just so much heavy stuff out there in the world right now and so much heavy stuff on television that sometimes you need a break. That’s what this is about. Give yourself a break. Watch Psych.
Let’s discuss.
1. Psych went something like this: Shawn Spencer (James Roday) was an unfocused slacker who had been trained by his police detective father to notice clues and observe his surroundings, almost at a superhuman/X-Men level. Instead of becoming a detective, though, he just used his skills to call in crimes between long stretches of goofing off, which makes the police suspicious as to how he knows all of this, which leads to Shawn pretending his information came from psychic powers, as one does. He opens a psychic detective agency with his more anxious and mature childhood best friend Burton “Gus” Guster (Dulé Hill) and they start serving as police consultants, usually teaming up with no-nonsense detective Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) and Juliet “Jules” O’Hara (Maggie Lawson), the latter of whom becomes Shawn’s love interest. It’s a whole thing.
2. If that all sounds kind of silly, there’s an explanation for that: It was very silly. But, like, in a good way. The show was light and fun (most of the time) and loaded with pop culture references. It came from the era of USA’s Blue Skies programming, when characters were welcome and problems were solved in the same 42-minute episode they were introduced. Looking for a break from dark and dreary dramas about conflicted antiheroes? Psych. Looking for a rewatch to pop on at the end of a stressful day? Also Psych. The show was a very good version of what it was trying to be and probably better than it needed to be, which is all I really need and want out of a show sometimes.
3. If this all also sounds a lot like the plot of the CBS drama The Mentalist, there’s a good reason for that, too: It is a lot like the CBS drama The Mentalist. The thing is, though, Psych came first. The show pointed this out a number of times, sometimes in winking references that came so close to breaking the fourth wall that they were already holding a sledgehammer.
4. The key to the show was the relationship between Shawn and Gus. Roday and Hill have great chemistry together, bouncing off each other as they talk to suspects, and playing it kind of like a younger, less deeply-troubled version of Riggs and Murtaugh from Lethal Weapon. They always appeared to be having a total blast and that infectious, bouncy energy spread around through the whole show.
I can never not be happy watching Psych. It’s my favorite modern show and it’s a toss-up between that and the Rockford Files for all-time favorite. (I have a thing for tongue-in-cheek mysteries, which is an underserved genre.)
Psych is good for the soul.
Psych has always been a top 3 show for me. Its hard to put into words hi eow good the chemistry is between Shawn and Gus. And then theres all the call backs, inside jokes, and cultural references that work impossible well. The self reference jokes are probably the best part. “Its like we’re trapped in some sort of crime of the week detective show.”
I am completely free of shame in declaring my undying love for all things Psych. I was won over by it with the very first airing. But, I beg of you, please get Lassie’s name right. Tim Omundson played Carlton LASSITER
The day amazon loaded all the seasons to stream, is the day I almost got fired. I just wanted to sit home and watch every episode again. Tuesday the 17th is still one of my favorite single episodes of any television show.
i really love this show and it helped me through difficult times !
I just started watching it this week purely based on your recs, BG. So far, so good. I don’t see myself falling in love with it but it is solid entertainment while I’m driving
Wait for it…
Wait forrrrr iiittttt.
Oh, yes, WAIT FOR …ITTTTTTTT.
You hear about Pluto? That’s messed up, right?
You know that’s right.
1. I cannot believe you did not mention American Duos and/or Tim Curry. One of the all-time great episodes of television.
2. If you haven’t already, you might really enjoy the television version of Limitless. I’m still bummed that it got canceled.
By far the BEST episode of them all! “This car makes me want to weep and then die”. “I feel like an angel baby swaddled in a cocoon of cloud candy”. I love it!
As for guest stars and parodies I am gob smacked that you did not mention “Dual Spires” the send up of “Twin Peaks” co-starring a good part of the original cast.
While light it was as also deep; a well informed commentary on popular culture.
A bonus point : almost every one of the “Brat Pack” Molly Ringwald, Judge Nelson, the aforementioned Ally Sheedy were on the show at one time or the other along with plenty of references to their movies.
It has gone that way on other networks when lighthearted dramadies like Castle and Bones completed their runs. Long live Fox’s “Lethal Weapon”.
This was my favorite episode by far as well, also when Curt smith (Tears for Fears) appeared in episode Shawn 2.0
Curt Smith was killed (?) in the Clue homage episode, too. That had some great guests (Martin Mull, Christopher Lloyd, Lesley Ann Warren, Garrett Morris, Steve Valentine) and one of the best Shawn/Gus dances.
Let’s all do the Chocolate Dance!
We are a family of Psychos. Our whole family loves the show and looks forward to the specials.
I put off watching the final episode because I didn’t want Psych to ever end, and I thought that if I didn’t watch it for awhile I could at least have a couple more weeks of Psych continuing to exist.
I still love this show, and I’m glad I’m not the only one. I was so glad when Amazon added it to Prime. Psych is my favorite comfort food TV. Slightly lower on that is Burn Notice, mainly because of the serialization attempts that didn’t always work. A bit cheesier (yet still enjoyable) are Leverage and Warehouse 13, where the cast chemistry boosted the shows above their flaws.
I have a hard time thinking of current shows that fit this bill. I think the Librarians tries to, but it just isn’t very good or particularly fun despite the best efforts of John Larroquette and Christian Kane. Wynonna Earp’s first season was enjoyable, but some questionable casting (her boss has zero charisma) and a somewhat more serious tone keep it from quite hitting this particular mark. I still enjoy it, but it isn’t nearly as rewatchable.
Does anyone have any current comfort food shows, or am I doomed to suffer at whims of streaming services or DVD availability?
Lethal Weapon
Psych was and is awesome!! I miss USAs blue skies shows, specially Monk and Psych. “quality ” programming is really becoming too dark and serious, which is why I think reboots like Fuller House, Will and Grace and the Psych movie work . People need a lighthearted funny mystery now and again. Last one i can think of is Castle :(.
Psych is one of our go to shows. Watch an episode a day at least. Usually American Duos (s2e1) and 1000000 years off (s2e2). We could probably recite the entire episodes verbatim. Our comfort tv also consists of My Name is Earl and Raising Hope. Can’t get enough of any of them
A couple of things.
FINALLY, somebody mentions the AMAZING work Dule does when he’s on-screen, but NOT the focal point !!!!!! What Gus is doing when he isn’t the center of attention is some of the most entertaining stuff in each episode.
AND Bloomsburg University’s Jimmi Simpson as Mary Lightly is easily one of my 2 favorite recurring guest characters !! He’s totally weird in so many ways – just so much fun to watch !!!
I loved Psyche when it first came on, love it still, and wish it would come back!!!!
I still binge watch the episodes!
Such perfect timing for this article. I have been watching Psych on HMM and if really into an episode & miss something or just into season I will watch on prime. I agree with whole thing. So funny. Love Psych and Burn Notice both! Need to bring them back!
Great, astute article. My brother told me about Psych in 2011, but I was focused on school and little else. Found it on reruns in 2017 and became obsessed lol. No other show has its chemistry/alchemy of characters, genre references, music, and humanity. It inspires laughs and bittersweet wistfulness. Roday is a comedic genius, but also adept at conveying earnestness and melancholy. Grubb wrote “I can’t do [Gus’ facial expressions] justice with words and a still image won’t help”–have you seen a still of Gus as Blackula in “This Episode Sucks”? –perfection itself. I try in vain to pick a favorite episode and I can only narrow it down to 11 lol…
[nods enthusiastically]
Come on, son! This was the greatest show. Everyone who I have introduced to Psych comes away loving it. Shawn & Gus 4evs.
“I think you mean Gus & Shawn.”
“I’ve heard it both ways.”
Okay, I’m clearly due for a re-watch. I loved the way the whole cast was just different levels of straight men for Roday to play off of. Dule Hill played along like Bud Abbott, but Omundson was a tightass like Oliver Hardy, and Corbin Bernson just played it 100% straight as a realistic retired police officer.
Spot on with everything you wrote. I adored the show from the first episode. And I probably on the far “older” end of the demographic spectrum. Now watching all the repeat episodes on Hallmark as my special indulgence treat … It is brilliantly cast and flawlessly (for the most part) executed. I actually need to watch with closed captioning so I can catch all of everything that goes on.