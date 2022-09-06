Talking With Rafe Spall About ‘Trying,’ TVs Most Heartfelt Comedy

In Trying, Rafe Spall (The Big Short, Black Mirror, and the upcoming western The English) is one half of a young London couple trying to stay together through the slow rolling process of starting a family through adoption. It is funny and nuanced with a big heart, never hiding from the tough moments that can challenge a young couple that’s trying to chase their dreams and the silly moments that can often act as a salve. It is a show that, to be honest, not enough people are talking about despite the fact that it just wrapped its third season (on Apple TV+) with a fourth on order. A show that, while very different, has the capacity to charm fans of shows like Parks And Rec, Schitt’s Creek, and The Good Place.

Trying will absolutely fit like a comfy sweater if you or someone you know is struggling to start a family (I speak from personal experience). But the show’s reach is larger, really nailing coupledom and how happily ever after isn’t purely restricted to perfect people who have everything in common. Authenticity and love are the words that I most think of when I think of the show, and they clearly sparked Spall’s interest, bringing him to a project that has very clearly changed his perspective when it comes to work/life balance. In the following interview, we talk about that, what it’s like to give your heart to a streaming project in an era when one might get erased for a tax break, only wanting to do relatable comedies, and the secret to Jason and Nikki’s charm on Trying.

My wife and I are getting ready to get into the adoption process ourselves, so this show has meant a lot to us. It’s a lovely, well-done thing.

That makes me very happy to hear.

I imagine you hear that a bit, right?

Yeah. I’m not on any socials, but Esther (Smith, who plays Nikki to Spall’s Jason) is and she passes on lots of stuff that she gets on DMs talking about how important this show is to people. Because infertility is a thing that touches many, many people’s lives. I think one in seven. And even if it’s not happening to you specifically, it will be someone you know. And it is a topic that’s not discussed in our culture. It still remains something of a taboo. And so to make people feel less alone, to make people feel seen, which is the purpose of all art, isn’t it? To make people seen, recognized, and understood. And I’m really pleased that this show showed us that in its own way.

What do you think it is that makes Jason and Nikki so perfect for each other?

I think they’re an aspirational couple in some ways because no matter what they go through, their love deepens. There’s that great line in the end of the first season where I say to Nikki, “If this doesn’t work out, you are enough. You are enough.” And I think that’s really gorgeous. They have the same sense of humor and much like in heavyweight boxers, if their speed goes, if their footwork goes, one thing that never goes is their punching power. And I think if you get a couple that makes each other laugh, it’s the last thing to go. Many other things fall by the wayside, but the sense of humor endures. That stays. That’s what keeps you together.

It’s a perfect pairing because the two characters are drawn very differently, but yet it still works, which is something that relates very much to my own relationship. Do you think that’s part of the strength of it also, that they’re so unique [from each other]?

Yeah. They’re different and they argue and they fall out, which is obviously true to most people’s relationships. But yeah, I like that. It’s not like the classic thing that had been defined by Peppa Pig. And if you do go down the route of adoption, and you are blessed with a child, Peppa Pig will become a part of your life. And in Peppa Pig, there’s Daddy Pig who’s dumb and always getting things wrong. And then there’s Mommy pig who’s always eye-rolling at Daddy Pig and is the organized one. And this isn’t the case in our show. We are free of those tropes. These characters surprise me at every point. I’m surprised at how good a parent Jason is, how easily he takes to it. He’s a natural. And there are things that moms would expect from Nikki that don’t come true. She’s incredibly organized, but she’s also unbelievably instinctive when it comes to the kids. There’s that great bit where she knows when the kids are thirsty. It’s lovely.

Before I got this show, I was putting out into the universe that I wanted to play a character as close to myself as I could find, and then this came along. And although we’re very different, there’s a lot of me in this character, which is quite revealing actually. It’s quite revealing because I can’t hide behind an accent or whatever. There’s a lot of me in it.

Does that cause you to question certain things in your own life?

Yeah, of course. I mean, it sounds trite, but this is a show about love and connection. And I think we can become very caught in our goals in life and the achievement and attainment of dreams, and something that I found in my own life is I’m real lucky. I’ve got a really nice career and I’m able to get paid for what I love to do, but what I realized is that success and whatever success I’ve achieved professionally, it’s all great. It’s cool. I’m very, very grateful for it and I love what I do, but it doesn’t keep you warm at night. People do. Humans do. Connections. You sacrifice a lot for your career, for the attainment of dreams because you hope that when you get the money or the status or the recognition, you hope that you’ll get to the end of the rainbow, and there’ll be that pot of gold that you spent the last 20 years striving for. But that doesn’t exist. That pot of gold is in people. It’s not in any of the other things I’ve just described.