Jon Hamm Stars In The Christmas Special For The Immensely Weird ‘Black Mirror’

“YOU HAVEN’T SEEN [fill in TV show name here]?!? OMG, YOU NEED TO.” You’ve probably heard people fill in that blank with The Wire, Deadwood, The Shield, and dozens of other shows that your life LITERALLY won’t be complete until you’ve seen. Well, here’s another: Black Mirror. YOU HAVEN’T SEEN BLACK MIRROR?!” OMG, YOU NEED TO.
It’s the rare show that lives up to the immense hype. Black Mirror is a British series that’s part sci-fi, part dark comedy, part horror, part the world is f*cked, with none of the hyperactive cuteness of Doctor Who, and now the entire thing (only six episodes over two series) is available on Netflix Instant. You can get through all of it in a day, or at least before December 16th, when the Christmas special with Jon Hamm and Games of Thrones‘ Oona Chaplin airs.
So watch Black Mirror. It’s what Baby Ned would want.
So good. Black Mirror is so good.
Oh good, now I can get fucked up by a TV show any time!
Charlie Brooker is great in general. Always happily anticipating a new Newswipe season or his hour long end of the year special. His stuff reminds me of John Stewart’s, but way meaner and british.
Yes yes yes. I’ve only watched the first four episodes, but I’m obsessed and I need more immediately. Jon Hamm is a bonus.
I would like Jon Hamm as my Christmas bonus this year.
Way better than a subscription to the jelly of the month club.
I misread ‘bonus’ as ‘penis’, which would also fit. Jon Hamm is a penis.
Also: Jon Hamm’s penis would fit? I highly doubt that.
Hmmm, this looks like an interesting little show, I love British stuff that WAIT IS THAT OONA CHAPLIN OMYGODICANTBREATHE MINDGETTINGCLOUDY CANTTHINKSTRAIGHT WHATISHAPPENINGTOMYBODY
I want to surprise this whole series under the mistletoe and put my mouth on its mouth.
Black Mirror: Fifteen Million Merits. The greatest hour of Sci-Fi dystopia ever created.
Agreed – that episode in particular was incredible. Charlie Brooker is a genius.
Black Mirror Seasons 1 & 2 for Americans: [torrentz.eu]
The entire concept behind Black Mirror is phenomenal – every episode is different with a Sci-fi Dystopian twist, usually linking in with technology. I must admit I didn’t care for the Waldo episode as much, but all the others are brilliantly executed and can evoke such discussion – so much so that I teach Black Mirror to my A Level students as a core text in Media Studies…