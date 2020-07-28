After winning the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy, Ramy star Ramy Youssef began his acceptance speech with, “Well, yeah, so I would like to thank my God. Allahu Akbar. Thank you, God.” Later in the evening, he was asked whether thanking God was a jab at loud atheist / Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais, who kicked off the ceremony by saying, “If you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God, and f*ck off, OK? It’s already three hours long.”

It wasn’t. Youssef is a religious man, as anyone who’s watched Ramy knows (you should watch Ramy). Besides, as he recently explained to the Guardian, he thinks Gervais is “a really funny and a really cool dude,” even if you wouldn’t know by their roundtable chat.

“The timing of it was funny after what Ricky said, but it was really important,” Youssef says… He even reached out to Gervais about how the line between atheists and believers has come full circle. “I told Ricky that he talked about God so much, he might be Muslim!”

Ramy was renewed by Hulu, so can we expect a Ricky Gervais cameo in season three? After Mia Khalifa showed up in season two, anything is possible.

