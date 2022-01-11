If you’re tired of seeing every old TV show that you ever watched get a reboot, whether it’s deserving of one or not, you’re not alone. Steven Levitan, creator of Just Shoot Me! and co-creator of Modern Family, is with you. And he’s planning on playing the tired trend for laughs in Reboot, an upcoming comedy series for Hulu, which will star Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jackass king Johnny Knoxville.

While the series was initially announced in August, Hulu just released several new details, including Greer’s starring role as Bree Marie Larson, which was originally set to be played by Leslie Bibb. According to Deadline, the cast change was the result of the writers taking “the direction of the female lead character in a different direction.” The meta comedy’s official synopsis reads as follows:

Steeped in the irony of the television industry’s continuing inclination to “reboot” hit shows from the past, the series begins when Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

For Levitan, who will be a writer and executive producer on the series in addition to being its showrunner, Reboot will offer a bit of catharsis. “After working 30 years in TV comedy, this is both my love letter to sitcoms and, if I’m being honest, much-needed therapy,” the nine-time Emmy winner said in a statement.

A premiere date has yet to be announced.

