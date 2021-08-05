Ever hear of a cast of people working on a project and are just immediately in? If not — and assuming you’re a comedy lover, of course — just wait until you hear this combo. According to a Variety report, Hulu has ordered a comedy pilot from Modern Family writer Steve Levitan and Party Down writer John Enbom starring comedy stars Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville.

The upcoming pilot, titled “Reboot,” follows an early 2000’s family sitcom’s return to television when the show is picked up by none other than Hulu, making for a fun and cheeky touch. According to Variety, at its core the show is all about how a previously dysfunctional cast “must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world” in order to restore their show to its former glory. All in all, it sounds like we can expect to see something perhaps a bit similar to Netflix’s Bojack Horseman, well, minus all the talking animals and depressive episodes — hopefully.

Reboot marks the first new project for the Emmy award-winning Levitan following the ending of Modern Family in April 2020. Enbom, on the other hand, will be working on a revival of his cult-classic series Party Down while making Reboot, making for quite the fun coincidence. As of right now, no additional actors or a release date have been tied to the pilot, so here’s hoping we can catch it sometime next year.