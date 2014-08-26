Why ‘Modern Family’ — The Most Formulaic Show On TV — Is An Emmys Favorite

At last night’s 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, ABC’s Modern Family joined the rarest of TV company when it won its fifth statue for Outstanding Comedy Series. Only Frasier had ever had that kind of success before, having won five in a row from 1994 to 1998, and some could argue that Modern Family’s current run is more impressive, because it didn’t have the benefit of being spun off from a beloved series like Cheers (and others might then argue that Frasier was more impressive, because spin-offs are usually hot garbage).
Now with five wins in the five seasons that the show has been on television, Modern Family is arguably the most celebrated sitcom in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards, with more Outstanding Series wins than Cheers (4), All in the Family (4), Taxi (3), The Mary Tyler Moore Show (3), The Dick Van Dyke Show (3), 30 Rock (3, despite being the best show ever created), The Golden Girls (2), Murphy Brown (2), I Love Lucy (2), Seinfeld (1), and even Friends (1), which was beloved, but not actually a good show.
So where did it come from?
Better yet, how on Earth did a show that debuted in 2010, anchored only by the star power of Ed O’Neill, become such a critical juggernaut? After all, the “mockumentary” style had already been celebrated at the Emmys in 2006, when The Office took home its only trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series. Simply put, Modern Family was created by two men, Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, who know a thing or two about writing, developing and cultivating TV hits.
Levitan already had five series under his belt by the time that ABC gave Modern Family a full season order right out of the gates in 2009. While Just Shoot Me! was his only show to catch on for more than two seasons, he also had writing credits on Wings, The Larry Sanders Show, Frasier, and The Critic, so there were hits among the misses. (He’s also the guy who brought us the horrendous Stacked, which will forever be cemented in my head as a hilarious Greg Giraldo roast bit.) Lloyd, on the other hand, wrote for The Golden Girls, Wings and Frasier, so he presumably picked up a number of tricks along the way. Together, Levitan and Lloyd had the experience to put together a winning formula, so all they needed was the story, and they found that in their own personal experiences.
So how is this show any different from the rest?
Modern Family, like so many other sitcoms before it, is a show that was developed out of the idea that all of our families are crazy, but this fake family takes the cake while serving us pieces of morality. This “modern” family, as it is, focuses on one side – in this case, the Pritchetts – and the dissimilar people that they’ve chosen to marry, as well as the children they’re raising.
The series formula is quite simple, as each of these seemingly different but tightly-connected couples faces new problems each week, and they must overcome their differences to get past these obstacles. After all, the moral of this series is that no matter how wide the divide or the differences between two people, love and family are all we ever need. What makes us modern, I suppose, isn’t that a family features mixed-age or same-sex couples, as much as we’re still learning to overcome the new problems affecting us by using the same basic morals and lessons that we learned in Father Knows Best.
So how does a show with such an obvious formula keep winning?
TV shows with formulas are nothing new. Even Frasier Crane put his pants on one leg at a time and then tried to balance his unusual personal life with his career as a professional and minor celebrity psychiatrist. Cheers was ultimately a series about a bartender trying to find love with Diane and later Rebecca in between sleeping with every woman in Boston, and Friends existed around the question of “Will Ross and Rachel end up together?” and by the end, “Can it be in a toilet and can I push the lever?” Even 30 Rock, as ridiculous and wonderful as it was, all boiled down to whether or not Liz Lemon could have it all.
To Modern Family’s credit, the writers and directors are very good at balancing three different stories per episode. However, more often than not, it feels like any given episode starts as a standard blurb like:
Phil does something stupid and has to deal with Claire’s disapproval. Mitchell and Cameron overreact and fight over something silly. The age difference between Jay and Gloria causes them to disagree over perspectives, specifically when it comes to raising Manny and Joe. In the end, it all works out with a heartfelt statement and some sweet music. Wash, rinse, repeat.
Sometimes special guests stop by to antagonize the problems or offer their own solutions, but more often than not, the side characters are simply something different so that we know it’s not exactly the same story being told. Fred Willard might show up as Frank Dunphy to give us insight as to why Phil is such a dork, or Benjamin Bratt could arrive as the smooth-talking Javier Delgado to remind us why Jay is a better father to many than Gloria’s first husband ever will be.
The clear advantage that Modern Family has over the shows that it beats each year is that this ensemble cast is able to perform so well and take advantage of the strong writing to make us think that each episode after the next is taking us somewhere, despite the fact that we’re really standing still.
So every episode of Modern Family tells the same story?
For a show that has only been around for five seasons, Modern Family feels like it’s in its 10th season. That’s partially because we’re not used to seeing any sitcoms be this successful these days, but also because redundancy makes it difficult to remember the difference between an episode from last week and one from last year. But for the sake of argument, let’s take a look at one episode from each season to determine just how different they really are.
The Bicycle Thief (Season 1, Episode 2)
Phil buys Luke an expensive new bicycle because he was previously riding a girl’s bike, but refuses to get the insurance because he thinks it’s a waste of money (Claire disagrees), and when he accidentally steals a bike that isn’t Luke’s, Phil has to fix it all. Meanwhile, Mitchell and Cameron overreact to Lily falling behind the other kids in daycare, so they scheme to make her seem like she’s on par. Jay’s macho throwback style puts him at odds with Manny, who doesn’t know what it means to get his hands dirty, and that affects his plans with Gloria. In the end, they’re a family and that prevails over all.
The Musical Man (Season 2, Episode 19)
Mitchell overreacts to being put in charge of the school’s music program, and he and Cam clash when the latter tries to talk some sense into him. Phil buys a car wrap advertisement for his agency that makes Claire and Haley, when driving and riding in it, respectively, appear to be prostitutes (unbeknownst to them), so he has to fix it all and stop people from calling to have sex with Claire. Jay and Gloria clash over the idea that he doesn’t know his own brother, and therefore doesn’t appreciate family like she does. In the end, everything is fine, because family is always there for us.
Door to Door (Season 3, Episode 4)
Jay thinks that Manny needs to roll up his sleeves and learn how to sell wrapping paper the old-fashioned way – door to door. Manny, on the other hand, is a kid wise beyond his years, so he’d rather just trick the old man and move right along. The overpowering perfectionist Claire decides that she wants a stop sign at an intersection near their home, so she asks her family to help her get some signatures, which they do, but only after they screw it all up. Cam makes a huge mess and refuses to clean it up, which causes Mitchell to criticize him, and they fight about it. In the end, family cleans up all messes together.
Yard Sale (Season 4, Episode 6)
Gloria talks Jay into hosting a yard sale to help Luke and Manny raise money for a school fundraiser, but Jay is literally the old man who wants everyone off of his lawn. When Jay decides that it’s time to sell his motorcycle, Phil shows interest, takes it for a test drive and then falls over, trapping his leg underneath for his very own 127 Hours moment. Mitchell and Cam get into it when the former doubts that the latter can keep up his latest diet, and doesn’t think that Cam should sell his bigger jeans just yet, since he’ll only end up having to buy new pairs when he adds the weight back. In the end, Gloria’s terrible ventriloquism makes the family laugh and they forget all of their problems.
Three Dinners (Season 5, Episode 13)
Gloria fights with Jay to get him to admit that he’s upset about Shorty leaving. Phil and Claire try to force Haley to make a decision about her future, only to have the table turned on them because kids aren’t as dumb as they look (another common theme to Modern Family episodes). Cam and Mitchell are bored with their own relationship, so they interfere with the couple at the next table in the restaurant and end up making a mess of their relationship. In the end, they all learn to focus on their own families first, because family is all that matters.
Sure, five episodes or 4% is a small sample size, but I guarantee that many more of the show’s 120 episodes would fit perfectly into this mold, some even better than these that I chose off the top of my DVR (It’s important to note that I like and watch this show).
So why are so many people watching if everything’s always the same?
Despite the fact that so many of these episodes tell the same basic story over and over, Modern Family has averaged 11.6 million viewers per episode over all five seasons. The lowest rated episode, Season 1’s “Fizbo,” drew 7.1 million viewers, which is still enough to make some other sitcoms drool. By Season 3’s “Dude Ranch,” 14.53 million people were tuning in to watch, and 10.45 million were invited to “The Wedding (Part 2)” to close out Season 5. The show’s ratings are consistently strong, depending on whom you ask, because even as we’re experiencing the storytelling equivalent of Groundhog Day, the writers do it in a way that most people probably don’t even realize that these characters have hardly evolved between September 23, 2009, and May 21, 2014.
The show’s window dressing is exquisite, as the nonstop cameos and worn out plot devices are more than enough to help hide the fact that this family takes more vacations than American politicians. David Cross, Edward Norton, Elizabeth Banks, Nathan Lane, Kevin Hart, Rob Riggle, Patton Oswalt, Kobe Bryant, Danny Trejo, Adam Devine, Leslie Mann, Jesse Eisenberg, and so on and so forth have all stopped by to make the Pritchetts’ lives a little better or worse. Meanwhile, the family has spent time in Hawaii, Wyoming, Disneyland, Las Vegas, and Australia, while adding one baby to the mix in Season 4, and teasing the idea that Mitchell and Cameron want a boy next, while Phil and Claire agreed to never say never.
Short of having one of the families adopt Leonardo DiCaprio or adding a talking alien who grants wishes, Modern Family has very few devices left to lean on in Season 6 and beyond. They could continue to take the Happy Madison route and spend every episode going on different vacations, or maybe they’ll steal a page from O’Neill’s old show, Married… with Children, and desperately jump into fantasy role play episodes like “Peggy and the Pirates.” Levitan, Lloyd and Co. shouldn’t have to do any of this, though, because they’re incredibly good at what they do – “Open House of Horrors” is one of the best episodes of any show ever written” – even if part of that is playing the system with a classic formula.
So what’s the solution to make this Emmy favorite series… better?
Take some chances and evolve the characters. Modern Family is an Emmy darling because it plays everything safe, which isn’t a knock as much as it’s a concern. Eventually the tank will run dry on any series, but that shouldn’t be a concern after five seasons. Shows are supposed to get stronger as their characters become bolder and more interesting. Sure, being tied with Frasier for the most Outstanding Series wins in Emmy history is a magnificent achievement, especially since Modern Family is 5-for-5. But it can still be so much better.
Every once in a while, Modern Family breaks from its formula and gives us a glimpse of raw, relatable emotion. We especially saw it in Season 5’s 12th episode, “Under Pressure,” which allowed Ariel Winter to break Alex’s mold and show us something real – a vulnerable teenage girl, tortured by her own inadequacies and the pressure to succeed. The end of that episode was poignant and beautiful, as Alex cried in Claire’s arms as her mom finally admitted that she never understood what she goes through. So what happened next? Not much. Alex and Haley were trapped in the basement because of an opossum a few weeks later. I guess Alex got over it all.
Another example is how Haley shocked her entire family by getting into college. In “Schooled,” the second episode of Season 4, Phil and Claire shared that emotional moment that parents have when they send their child off to college, and them fighting back tears in the car as Haley called to thank them was as sweet as it gets. So what happened next? One episode later, she was expelled and moved back home, and a season later she’d realize that she wants to be a photo blogger. Admittedly, that might be the most modern thing that ever happened on this series.
If you count funerals as vacations, the whole family also got to go to Florida at the end of Season 4 for Phil’s mom’s death. As I already wrote last week, my fondness for Ty Burrell’s acting is all too real, as Phil Dunphy is the most gloriously dorky and wonderful dad in TV history, even despite the repetitive nature of the show. But his emotional moments in “Goodnight Gracie” were also wonderfully unexpected, and that’s what makes it all so frustrating.
As good as Modern Family is, it should be better. That’s not to say that it doesn’t deserve five consecutive Emmys – many people would argue that it hasn’t deserved them compared to the competition – but just as we should hold award-winning shows to higher standards and expectations, the people who give the awards out should expect better as well.
So what’s on tap for next season?
Steve Zahn is joining the show as the Dunphys’ annoying neighbor. We’re not going to see him every week, though, probably because the family will be on vacation again.
Why ‘Modern Family’ — The Most Formulaic Show On TV — Is An Emmys Favorite?
B/c the voters don’t take risk. This, like Parson’s is a safe vote. There are clearly better shows and actors, but they refuse to acknowledge them. Silicon Valley was vastly superior than Modern Family.
Exactly this. It’s the safe bet. Why take the time to acknowledge something else when you can just throw in with the favorite?
silicon valley sucked.
but yeah modern family is totes whatevs.
Modern Family has it’s moments, especially the early episodes. Is it the best comedy on TV? IMO, nope, but it is better than a good deal of them.
I guess it makes sense that it won the “better than a good deal of other comedies” emmy last night, then…
Bitch please. My comment was in regards to the show itself. The fact that it wins every year is something you will need to square with the Emmy people. My vote would have gone to Bob’s Burgers.
Bob’s Burgers (specifically the episode “Mazel-Tina”) was nominated for Outstanding Animated Program and rightfully won that. Louie should’ve taken home the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy.
Still watching for the boobs
Yup. I guarantee Sofia Vergara jumping on a trampoline for an entire episode would probably shatter ratings records.
the youngest Dunphy is catching her up as well
god i sound like such a creep
Boobs = ratings
Both Dunphy girls seem to be catching up to Sofia.
Must be from Phil’s side of the family (case in point: Julie Bowen).
To paraphrase Mr. Plinkett: Modern Family aimed for the middle, and hit the mark.
But on a personal note, I like Ed O’Neill. Loved him in Little Giants.
Modern Family is worse than The Middle.
I gave it a shot for Ed’s sake, stayed for the titties.
Modern Family finds the sweet spot of giving the audience exactly what it expects but doesn’t over do it. All of the adult characters are stereotypes but they’re more than one dimensional. They understand that Sofia Vergara’s body is ridiculous, and they acknowledge it without making it the sole focus of her character. Cameron is probably the gayest dude on network TV, but he’s also a farmer and football player.
Admittedly, I’m a Modern Family mark. I don’t even mind Manny. Lily, on the other hand, might be the worst thing in the history of television.
Goddamn Mark!
Hey don’t say that or him and his friend HHH will go on the internet and moan about it.
I loved it at the start, but I know I stopped watching for this exact reason- it got boring because it never changed.
It’s just TV comfort food. It’s an almost entirely white group if people and even the “different” ones fall into various stereotypes (the mincing homosexuals, the Latin bombshell, etc…).
It’s an upper-upper-middle class fantasy world where money is no object and all endings are happy.
It’s designed to appeal to the broadest audience possible, from your average dullard to your more sophisticated viewer. Let’s face it: Most of us have watched it at some point and probably enjoyed it as well, especially in its first couple of seasons.
Someone read The Atlantic today
Not going to lie. I still watch this show. I watch mostly for Ty Burrell (and Sofia’s amazing body…wish I could say talent but let’s be real here). I don’t think it deserves an Emmy (again) but I do watch it. I think sometimes people just enjoy the reliability of it; they find comfort in knowing that it will deliver just like before. The viewers find comfort in the “feel good” endings. Just like The Golden Girls, this will probably always be a classic (and one that people find rewatching a thousand times on reruns despite knowing the plot lines).
Most sit-coms are shitty fast food. Like a Denny’s or Jack in the Box, it’s there and gets the job done, but partaking in it is nothing to be proud of. Modern Family is the slightly better “quick service” family restaurant mom&dad take the kids to before going to see garbage like Planes 2. An Applebee’s or Sonic, perhaps.
And in closing, your honor, motherfuck Big Bang Theory.
yay modem family I love that show :-)
can you read?
I’m not sure you’ve seen Malcolm in the Middle.
Bingo. Makes Hollywood feel good to vote for it because of its politics, not its quality. Anyone remember “Crash”?
“Fizbo” was the lowest rated episode of the series? I haven’t really watched the last few seasons, but that’s the best one I’ve seen.
There could’ve been something else on, or the episode before it was shit so people didn’t tune in the next week.
Yeah, that struck me as funny too. “Fizbo” is one of the series’ all-time best episodes, and if I’ not mistaken, that was the ep Eric Stonestreet submitted to win his first Emmy.
I just don’t get it. But Sarah Hyland is hot.
Lowest common denominator predictable bullshit is what it is. No wonder the Emmy’s and flyover state assholes love it.
SHOTS FIRED!
This is still UPROXX, right? Didn’t you see how many clicks and posts the BBT article got. Step yo click-bait title game up!
Great piece Burnsy. I think the first season really deserved the Emmy, it felt like it had been on for years in it’s debut which is nigh impossible and damn impressive. But by this stage, the notion that it is funnier than Veep, or an overall more impressive show than Louie or OITNB is pretty absurd. Excellent work again Burnsy.
Besides all of that, if it weren’t for comedy wins, the major networks would be completely shut out of the big TV event that used to be their yearly circle-jerk. It must be frustrating to put on this big show celebrating all of this great TV programming that isn’t on your network.
I watched about 2 seasons of this show and realized it was terrible.
I think it’s important to remember…it’s just prime time network TV. It’s for mass consumption, it’s not supposed to challenge. Sometimes that is ok.
Good write up. Only thing I’d add is the amount of product placement is second to none and works to help them cut episode cost as well as help the show connect with the “modern” consumer.
“Phil wants an iPad the day it comes out? Me too! This family shops at Target? We do too! We’re not all that different from this kooky bunch.” – About 11.6M people each week
But what did Frasier ever do with his tossed salad and scrambled eggs?!
Yes, they vote for it as a “message”. For the first 2 seasons of the show, I was happy it won; sure there were a few other shows that could have won, but it was a pretty strong comedy and I’m in favor of the idea that recognizing this show with a win helps with the tolerance angle.
However, enough is enough. This show is absolute shit now (both in comparison to the stronger nominees and to its earlier seasons as well). At this point there are two types of MF voters:
The forcing it down our throats that being in a same sex marriage with an adopted kid is not only OK but normal (it is) and the same idiots who were elect dead men to office – “well that’s who we always vote for”.
Manny is still the worst.
Amen. They always have him dressed up as a Cuban abuelo to hide that’s he’s short and really fat.
Am I the only one who prefers Julie Bowen?
Nope, I’m with you on that one.
We still watch this when we run across it in the DVR, and I’m convinced that they have two discrete writing teams. You can almost be sure that this week’s funny episode will be followed by next week’s tedious episode, then funny again etc.
Regardless of any of that, Lily needs to be smothered with a sparkly pillow until the last breath of life is snuffed out. Worst character ever (at least on a decent show).
I love you Burnsy, but you would have to erase the existence of ‘Archer’ and ‘Seinfeld’ for ’30 Rock’ to be in contention for the greatest show of all time.
Yeah, I found that a strange declaration myself.
To be honest, I hated 30 Rock with a passion. It wasn’t funny at all. I actually probably hate it more than Big Bang Theory because I actually like the people involved with 30 Rock.
@Jeans Ambrose I can see how it rubbed people the wrong way. I bailed during the season where they just ran out an endless stream of guest stars.
Shows submit around 5-6 episodes for Emmy consideration for the Best Comedy Series category, not the whole season.
Modern Family has hits-and-misses, but when it hits, it’s really good. As a whole, their collection of 20+ episodes last year might have felt redundant, but the season’s 5 best episodes were some of the best TV has to offer.
Modern Family continues to deserve the award each and every year. It’s 5 best are still the best.
It’s kind of unfair for shows like Louie and Veep with limited seasons. Modern Family gets 24 chances a year to put on fantastic episodes, while the cable shows get less. If Louie strikes out in one ep, it feels like a larger chunk of the season. When MF strikes out, it’s irrelevant because they have 23 other episodes to submit.
I would argue that having fewer episodes leads to less filler, since the writing staff can focus on putting out the best storylines it can come up with. Hence the success that premium channels and cable networks have had with many of their shows.
The only thing more repetitive than the show is how often the author of this article described the show as repetitive.
Google > “repetitive synonym”
to be fair, big bang theory is worse and more generic and formulaic.
Definitely agree that Modern Family is a Upper Middle Class White person’s dream. Which is why it does well at the Emmy’s.
It’s Vanilla ice cream. That seems like a burn until you realize Vanilla is the top selling ice cream in the world.
Two words – Sofia Vergara’s boobs and ass are really frickin’ hot!! Oh, and Julie Bowen is smokin’ as well. And her two daughters, well lets just say they won’t have any issues finding prom dates.
Wait, that’s more than two words…
From your name to your comments, I approve of everything here.
Ty Burrell is a national treasure. I originally wrote a much longer post, but that’s all I really wanted to say.
And the show is pure shit.