Winter Is Here In ‘The Walking Dead’ Season Finale

AMC

There will be more to say in the coming days (and months) about what season ten will bring to The Walking Dead next October, but I think that most viewers will look back on season nine as the best season at least since season 6, if not season 5. It’s been a wild journey that’s brought considerable change to the series, but it’s somehow better for it. We’ll have more on that later, but for now we look back upon the final episode of the season.

The show in its ninth season took more than a few of cues from HBO’s Game of Thrones (which returns in two weeks). Last week, The Walking Dead gave us the Red Wedding episode, and this week, they gave us the Winter is Coming episode. However, The Walking Dead also took a cue from Game of Thrones in delivering a big, shocking penultimate episode while offering a more low key, forward-looking finale. There are no deaths in “The Storm.” No new villains are introduced, nor any major developments. It’s a regrouping episode, one that allows the series to go into hiatus on a hopeful note. It’s a much better alternative for viewers than spending the next six months grieving the deaths of the ten characters killed in last week’s episode.

There is one death in “The Storm,” but it is not of a character. The Kingdom finally fell this week. Its problems were structural — the water pipes that Henry was meant to fix by becoming a Blacksmith finally failed, which somehow led to fires, which somehow made The Kingdom uninhabitable. I have so many questions, but they are all beside the point. Like, what was the source of all that water? How did burst water pipes lead to multiple fires? Couldn’t they have just shut off the main water supply? And how was the Festival going to prevent this particular problem from happening, anyway?