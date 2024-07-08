Netflix’s Baby Reindeer volleyed creator, writer, and star Richard Gadd’s status into the stratosphere, and soon enough, speculation began over what his next project would be, although few details emerged at the time. As it turns out, “Lions” is a working title for a series that has now been picked up by HBO, which will produce and air in conjunction with BBC and BBC Scotland.

That HBO has picked up this series is striking, not only because Gadd was surprised by his success and originally only expected Baby Reindeer to be a mild cult hit at best, but because his approach to triggering subject matter is similar to that of Michaela Coel with I May Destroy You. That series was also produced as a joint HBO-BBC release in 2020 and was a critical and audience hit. The two creatives both share a flair for inserting dark comedy into serious subject matter with an unflinching eye, and HBO’s confidence in Gadd’s new story bodes well for another powerful production.

Of course, Lions will be very different from Baby Reindeer, so let’s talk about what information has surfaced.