A ‘Community’ Episode Idea Ended Up Being Used On ‘Rick And Morty’

The Office isn’t the only NBC Thursday night sitcom on Netflix, even if it seems like it sometimes. All 110 episodes of Community — yes, even the underrated Yahoo season — are now available on both Netflix and Hulu, due to a “multi-year, non-exclusive global deal.” Pop-pop the bottle of champagne. In honor of the occasion, the Independent spoke to much of the beloved show’s cast and crew, including creator Dan Harmon, who revealed that a plot originally meant for Community ended up on Rick and Morty.

“I can’t remember any ideas we always wanted to do but couldn’t crack,” he said. “There was one concept that was always floating in the air which was the idea of doing an episode about Jeff Winger being a shy pooper. I ended up grafting that over to Rick and Morty.” Harmon is referring to the season four episode “The Old Man and the Seat,” where Rick travels to another planet to use the can. It’s a character development that works better on Rick and Morty than Community, because even though Jeff could be a dick, he wouldn’t threaten the lives of 800,000 kids. Or maybe that’ll be in the movie.

Here’s what Harmon had to say about a potential film:

“Certainly ideas have been kicked around. I think we can anticipate it’s going to be most difficult to get Donald [Glover] to leap back into the role of this thing he probably associates with creative puberty – but I’m sure it’s not out of a lack of love for the show that he’d be hard to get back. I think pretty much everybody else is good to go and although we do have some concepts of how we would frame a return to that world, I thankfully believe the cast is willing to do it for the sake of doing it. They love each other and miss being together. I think time makes everyone look back and realise what a blessing that show was in everybody’s life.”

The #SixSeasons part of #SixSeasonsAndAMovie is now on Netflix.

(Via the Independent)