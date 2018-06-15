‘Rick And Morty’ Will No Longer Have ‘Long Breaks’ Between Seasons

ADULT SWIM

Rick and Morty has been on for three seasons encompassing 31 episodes. If the Adult Swim animated series continues at the same episodes-per-season rate, it will continue until at least season 10. That’s the good news. The great news? In an interview with Polygon, co-creator Justin Roiland promised no more long breaks (the first of those 31 episodes aired all the way back in 2013 — there was a nearly two-year wait between seasons two and three).

“We‘re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” he said. ”[Dan] Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

It’s unclear when season four will premiere, but Roiland confirmed they “started back up again in the writers room this week,” so hopefully it’s sooner rather than later. All will be revealed… when someone steals Rick’s “Time Travel Stuff” box.

