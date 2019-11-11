‘Rick And Morty’ Fans Have A New Favorite Character After The Season 4 Premiere

After two-plus years, Rick and Morty finally returned to Adult Swim last night. In the season four premiere, “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat,” Rick and Morty travel to Forbojolon Prime to harvest Death Crystals, which show the person (or alien or bug-monster or whatever) holding them how they’re going to die. Morty sees a vision of himself as an old man being comforted by his long-time crush Jessica, and he’ll do anything he can to die that way. Including killing Rick, not bringing him back (despite instructions on how to do so from a hologram), and then murdering cops and civilians.

But Rick has a backup plan, as his subconsciousness travels through various dimensions, most of which are unfortunately fascist regimes. Finally, he finds a reality that will help him home. Sure, everyone’s a wasp, but at least they’re not a Nazi (although Wasp Morty has been been on some “crazy message boards”). After a delicious dinner feasting on Caterpillar Mr. Goldenfold, Rick returns to his dimension, with Wasp Rick, and he’s furious to learn that Morty has used his Mr. Meeseeks Boxes, from season one’s fan-favorite episode “Meeseeks and Destroy,” as part of his violent plan to stay with Jessica. “All that’s left are these Kirkland-brand Meeseeks boxes,” Rick complains before introducing us to every Costco customer’s new favorite character.

The social media reaction to crusty Kirkland-brand Meeseeks was immediate.

If I don’t start seeing Kirkland-brand Meeseeks boxes at Costco, I’m gonna have to start reconsidering my membership there #RickandMortyseason4 — Ian Budding☀️ (@IanMBudding) November 11, 2019

Kirkland Meeseeks spoke to the heart — 👽 OBEY 🤠 (@Spacee_Cowboy) November 11, 2019

Mr. Meeseeks Kirkland edition

This is too much, I can't laugh any harder#RickandMortyseason4 #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/fL2duaaeCp — Hồng Phúc (@HoangLe0) November 11, 2019

Apparently there's Kirkland version of a Meeseeks box pic.twitter.com/kXsr6ox5DJ — Mr Sepuku (@coolstory__jo) November 11, 2019

kirkland brand mr. meeseeks issa whole mood — cybil (@cydlcrz) November 11, 2019

#RickandMorty The Kirkland brand of Mr. Meeseeks had me like: pic.twitter.com/VGIEpx2I1L — 卂匚卂ᗪ丨ㄩ丂 𓃠 𓂀 (@Acadius) November 11, 2019

I think my favorite part of #RickandMortyseason4 was the knock off Kirkland Meeseeks #WhatDoYouWant #RickandMorty — Laura (@Rawrr_Its_Laura) November 11, 2019

I want a full episode about the Kirkland Meeseeks — Sarah Armento (@NoSarahOnlyZuul) November 11, 2019

I just wanna know who gave Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland the idea to make the Kirkland Meeseeks Because That Joint Took Me Out 😭 — Teddy Rick 🐻 (@LovelyLibraa_) November 11, 2019

Be sure to stick through the end credits of “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat” to see the true conclusion of the Morty and Jessica plot (and a lovely dedication to one of the show’s producers, Mike Mendel, who died in September). Watch it here.