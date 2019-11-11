ADULT SWIM

TV

‘Rick And Morty’ Fans Have A New Favorite Character After The Season 4 Premiere

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

After two-plus years, Rick and Morty finally returned to Adult Swim last night. In the season four premiere, “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat,” Rick and Morty travel to Forbojolon Prime to harvest Death Crystals, which show the person (or alien or bug-monster or whatever) holding them how they’re going to die. Morty sees a vision of himself as an old man being comforted by his long-time crush Jessica, and he’ll do anything he can to die that way. Including killing Rick, not bringing him back (despite instructions on how to do so from a hologram), and then murdering cops and civilians.

But Rick has a backup plan, as his subconsciousness travels through various dimensions, most of which are unfortunately fascist regimes. Finally, he finds a reality that will help him home. Sure, everyone’s a wasp, but at least they’re not a Nazi (although Wasp Morty has been been on some “crazy message boards”). After a delicious dinner feasting on Caterpillar Mr. Goldenfold, Rick returns to his dimension, with Wasp Rick, and he’s furious to learn that Morty has used his Mr. Meeseeks Boxes, from season one’s fan-favorite episode “Meeseeks and Destroy,” as part of his violent plan to stay with Jessica. “All that’s left are these Kirkland-brand Meeseeks boxes,” Rick complains before introducing us to every Costco customer’s new favorite character.

ADULT SWIM

The social media reaction to crusty Kirkland-brand Meeseeks was immediate.

Be sure to stick through the end credits of “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat” to see the true conclusion of the Morty and Jessica plot (and a lovely dedication to one of the show’s producers, Mike Mendel, who died in September). Watch it here.

Topics: #Adult Swim, #Rick And Morty

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: Maker Of The Bear, Simo Soo, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

by: FacebookTwitter

The Best Underground Rap Albums You Should Be Listening To

by: Twitter
×