Here’s How You Can Be A Character In ‘Rick And Morty’ Season 4 For $10

07.13.19 1 hour ago

Adult Swim on YouTube

The long slow summer march to new episodes of Rick and Morty is upon us, but as the days and weeks pass we are gradually learning, well, not much about what’s to come in Season 4 when it finally premieres in November. There’s a lot of Rick and Morty on the way, mind you, with some 60 episodes unfolding over the next few years.

We got a trippy July 4 teaser earlier in the month, but few details on what actually happens when the show resumes have actually emerged. And it turns out that those behind Rick and Morty intend to monetize this information. For a good cause, of course.

Prizeo announced that a contest to help raise money for NEXT for Autism and Bergen County’s United Way, with a number of rewards that start with a trip to see Rick and Morty get made and a character drawn in your likeness.

For only a $10 donation, you and a friend could win a trip to Los Angeles, meet creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, and tour the Rick and Morty production studio. Then, we’ll get you drawn into a future episode! You’ll also get to take home a Rick and Morty merch bundle! Airfare and hotel are included as well!

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland explained the contest is for a good cause and encouraged his followers to donate.

