After a long wait, which co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon insist will never happen again, the first clip from Rick and Morty season four is here.

It’s only 70 seconds long, and Rick, Summer, and Beth are nowhere to be found, but whatever, it’s still footage from the first new Rick and Morty episode since October 2017. And there’s a new weird alien. Look a good weird alien, especially one voiced by Taika Waititi. His name is Glootie; he has “do not develop my app” tattooed on his forehead; and he’s working as an intern on an app with Jerry and Morty, who demands that Glootie “take us to the mothership.” There is no additional context for what the app could be, other than a whiteboard in the background — it’s hard to make out what the writing says (maybe something to do with Tinder?), but the “best” idea is circled.

Speaking of things that are the best: Rick and Morty was renewed for 70 episodes and the “gap between seasons three and four will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” according to Harmon. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again.”

Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim in November.