Morty Is Nowhere To Be Found In The First Photos From ‘Rick And Morty’ Season 4

07.16.19 33 mins ago

Adult Swim

Never fear, Rick and Morty fans! Your long national nightmare of waiting an increasingly ridiculous amount of time for evidence of a fourth season’s existence — let alone a fifth — is finally over. Adult Swim previously announced that the first new episode in some time would debut in November, and now thanks to San Diego Comic-Con, the network has released the first photos from the new season.

In what was initially an Entertainment Weekly exclusive, the show’s official Twitter account dropped the two first-look images late Tuesday afternoon. The first finds Rick alone in a seemingly peaceful landscape: a field of wheat (or a wheat-like alien substance that’s probably more menacing than not). “The promised land is near,” read the first tweet.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SDCC#Adult Swim#Comic-Con#Rick And Morty
TAGSADULT SWIMcomic conRICK AND MORTYSDCC
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 8 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.15.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP