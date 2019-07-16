Adult Swim

Never fear, Rick and Morty fans! Your long national nightmare of waiting an increasingly ridiculous amount of time for evidence of a fourth season’s existence — let alone a fifth — is finally over. Adult Swim previously announced that the first new episode in some time would debut in November, and now thanks to San Diego Comic-Con, the network has released the first photos from the new season.

In what was initially an Entertainment Weekly exclusive, the show’s official Twitter account dropped the two first-look images late Tuesday afternoon. The first finds Rick alone in a seemingly peaceful landscape: a field of wheat (or a wheat-like alien substance that’s probably more menacing than not). “The promised land is near,” read the first tweet.