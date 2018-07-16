AMC

The worst-kept secret in The Walking Dead universe is Andrew Lincoln’s departure from the series in season 9. Lincoln’s exit has been reported by most of the major trade publications — Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, etc. — and speculated upon on all The Walking Dead fan sites. The catch, however, is that AMC has never confirmed it, and new showrunner Angela Kang won’t discuss it. “We don’t want to spoil anything,” Kang told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week.

The fact that neither AMC nor The Walking Dead producers will confirm Lincoln’s departure has also left fan communities in a frenzy, and in some places, they’re speculating that Lincon’s exit is The Walking Dead’s greatest troll job. That Lincoln is actually not leaving but that AMC is using that speculation to drum up ratings.