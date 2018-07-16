The Most Popular Theories About Rick Grimes’ Departure On ‘The Walking Dead’

#AMC #The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
07.16.18 2 Comments

AMC

The worst-kept secret in The Walking Dead universe is Andrew Lincoln’s departure from the series in season 9. Lincoln’s exit has been reported by most of the major trade publications — Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, etc. — and speculated upon on all The Walking Dead fan sites. The catch, however, is that AMC has never confirmed it, and new showrunner Angela Kang won’t discuss it. “We don’t want to spoil anything,” Kang told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week.

The fact that neither AMC nor The Walking Dead producers will confirm Lincoln’s departure has also left fan communities in a frenzy, and in some places, they’re speculating that Lincon’s exit is The Walking Dead’s greatest troll job. That Lincoln is actually not leaving but that AMC is using that speculation to drum up ratings.

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#The Walking Dead
TAGSAMCThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP