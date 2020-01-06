As Ricky Gervais made abundantly clear during his Golden Globes monologue, he doesn’t care who he offends! That includes Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, who is up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, is best known for two things: being a very good actor, and his history of dating women much younger than him. He has “never dated a woman over the age of 25,” including his current flame, Camila Morrone. The model and actress isn’t at the Globes, but she was brought up in a roundabout way by Gervais, who joked, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was too old for him.” It’s funny, because it’s true.

Even Leo had to agree.

I love Leo just laughing in response to this. He’s just like “yea you right you right” pic.twitter.com/dPJW6Awpkf — KFC (@KFCBarstool) January 6, 2020

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” Morrone, 22, recently said about dating DiCaprio, 45. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.” As long as they were alive when Titanic came out; Morrone makes the cut-off by six months.

