Plot When last we saw the Gemstones, Baby Billy’s dream of hosting Baby Billy’s Bible Bonkers came true; Eli mourned the death of NASCAR driver Dusty Daniels, who left his land to the family; Kelvin and Keefe agreed to “live and let live”; Judy and BJ embraced Amber’s “The System,” which is definitely not a scam; Giden expressed an interest in becoming a preacher to the Eli; and, oh yeah, there was a monster truck montage. What a good show. It appears the Eli and Gideon scene is the most important for season 4, however. For once, John Goodman teased in an interview with TV Insider, “something is going right” for the family patriach. How will Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin react to their father finding his potential protege in someone who isn’t them? Probably not well! For now, however, all we can do is speculate about plot details (including whether Kelvin and Keefe will Make It Official) because the cast and writers haven’t said much of anything about season 4. It will, however, involve “males to portray Civil War Confederate and Union Soldiers” and “those with vehicles from 90’s – 2001,” but only if the automobiles are in “good shape.” Your beat-up 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier won’t suffice. Cast Until reported otherwise, expect everyone to return, including John Goodman (Eli Gemstone), Danny McBride (Jesse Gemstone), Edi Patterson (Judy Gemstone), Adam DeVine (Kelvin Gemstone), Cassidy Freeman (Amber Gemstone), Tony Cavalero (Keefe), Tim Baltz (BJ), Skyler Gisondo (Gideon Gemstone), Gregalan Williams (Martin), and Walton Goggins (Baby Billy).

Release Date The Righteous Gemstones season 4 started filming in May 2024 (“We Are So Back,” an Instagram post from Rough House Pictures announced, along with a mandatory pic of a clapperboard). Based on previous production cycles, it’s unlikely any new episodes will premiere before the end of the year. Boooooooo. Counterpoint: now there’s something to look forward to in 2025. Trailer Hey HBO, stop misbehavin’ and start releasin’ the season 4 trailer.