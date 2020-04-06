In case you needed proof that celebrities are just like us, here’s Rob Lowe passing the time by posing for a full-on Tiger King-themed photo shoot that he recently shared with fans on Instagram. While dubbing himself “Rob Exotic,” the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor also teased that he’s working with Ryan Murphy to develop “our version of this insane story,” which is probably a joke. Then again, Hollywood is going nuts for Tiger King, so anything is possible.

With almost a quarter of a million likes, Lowe’s post caught the attention of celebrity friends like Gwyneth Paltrow who called the shoot “INCREDIBLE.” It also caught the eye of Tiger King star Carole Baskin’s shelter Big Cat Rescue. The account commented with the crying cat emoji, which prompted Tiger King fans to reply with some very pointed questions about the fate of her missing husband.

While the promise of Lowe and Murphy teaming up for a “Rob Exotic” series might be tongue-in-cheek, there is a chance that a new episode of Tiger King could be arriving on Netflix very soon. While it’s unclear whether that episode will be all new material or a reunion special, big cat enthusiast Jeff Lowe (no relation) recently told fans in a Cameo video that he was filming with Netflix for an episode that he claims will be available the week of April 6.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

For the record, Variety reports that Netflix did not comment on the surprise episode, and fans of Tiger King know that Lowe probably isn’t the most reliable source. However, the streaming service has been leaning into reunion specials for its reality series, and with all of the hype around Tiger King, it only makes sense to strike while that iron is still hot. Although, it’s not like audiences are going anywhere anytime soon.

(Via Rob Lowe on Instagram)