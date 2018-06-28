Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When he’s not too busy filing reports over at The Daily Show, comedian Ronny Chieng is riffing on his experience as a law student in Australia with International Student. Born in Malaysia to an ethnically Chinese family, Chieng grew up in the United States and Singapore, then attended the University of Melbourne while cutting his comic teeth in Australia’s burgeoning comedy scene. The result of these diverse experience is International Student, a humorous farce that originally premiered in Australia last year and is now coming to the United States.

On Thursday, Comedy Central announced all seven episodes of International Student will premiere exclusively on its app on Monday, August 13th. Nominated for a 2018 Australian Writers Guild Award and critically appraised across the board, the show is “loosely based” in Chieng’s real-life experiences:

It’s a series about being caught between worlds; between childhood and adulthood, between your old life and your new life, between your parent’s expectations and your own dreams — even if you haven’t worked out what they are. But mostly it’s about the stupid stuff that happens when you’re young and don’t know what the hell you’re doing.

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Ronny and give his fans here in the U.S. access to this truly binge-worthy series all at once,” Comedy Central general manager Tanya Giles said in a statement. “We’ve been waiting for the right project to launch in its entirety as an app-exclusive and Ronny’s name-recognition combined with the habits of many Daily Show fans who stream it via the Comedy Central App, make this the perfect series to premiere on the platform.”