In the United States, comedian Ronny Chieng is best known as one of the correspondents for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central. Before making his way to America solely for the purpose of joining the rejuvenated satirical series, however, Chieng cut his teeth as a stand-up on the Australian comedy circuit. That’s where he based his ABC television show Ronny Chieng: International Student, a fictionalized, exaggerated and comedic take on his experience as a Malaysian-born law student at Australian National University.

International Student premiered last year on Australian television, and now it’s available to binge on the Comedy Central app in full. Of course, Chieng’s series isn’t the only thing the comedian will be featured in this week. Director Jon M. Chu’s highly anticipated film adaptation of author Kevin Kwan’s book Crazy Rich Asians hits theaters on Wednesday, and while Chieng’s role in the movie is small, the actor tells us he knows everything about it.

“I know this story. I know this world. I grew up in it,” he explains. “I know these people. I know the accent. I know the slang… I know all this stuff. I lived it.”

People often remember your early Daily Show segment about Jesse Watters being racist in New York’s Chinatown. Do you look back on it, or other early segments, now that you’ve got more time and experience under your belt?

The way the show works is we do a show every day, so it’s kind of like the New England Patriots. We constantly move on to the next thing. Maybe we don’t play a great game, but we’ll go on to the next one and play a great game, then on to the next one. In that sense, you don’t really have the time or the energy to dwell on past successes or whatever it is, because we always have the next show to do. So in that sense, I’m always looking forward or living in the moment. Even now, a lot of it is tied into the topics which are really relevant to me, like Crazy Rich Asians and my own TV show. When we talk to Asian-Americans, stuff like that, from pop culture and elsewhere, comes up a lot. But yeah, we just keep doing new segments and we don’t stop. The news doesn’t stop. The world doesn’t stop.

Do you feel like you have a pretty good grasp on who you are as a comedian, as a correspondent on the show? Or does it feel like you’re still figuring your voice out?

It’s a never-ending process to get better, really, and I feel like we get better every time we do the show. I really feel that I’ve gotten better at it. I can feel myself getting better every time I do it. Part of that is interesting because I’m not… I moved to America for the show, so I kind of had to relearn how to do comedy.

I spoke to John Oliver about this when I first joined the show. I actually met with him in his office, and I was trying to figure out… I was asking how to be a non-American correspondent on The Daily Show. He gave me a lot of very useful tips, but the one thing he told me was that it took him two years to relearn how to do comedy in America. Because we both come from stand-up, we both had these very relatable experiences in terms of moving to America and trying to figure out how to do it here.

He said it took him two years to learn how to do it in America, and he was spot on to the day. You can come here and make fun of America, but to really hit it home, you have to be able to make jokes and understand what the actual American perspective is. Otherwise, you’re only catching topics on a very surface level. You need to make fun of American things in a way that even Americans will get. You need to demonstrate that you understand the American point of view, but can still make fun of it. I think that’s when you start hitting the nail on the head, so to speak.

I imagine it’s even more complex than that, as you’re not just doing that on The Daily Show, but also going out and doing stand-up every night. They’re two totally different things, with different expectations and audiences.

Doing stand-up every night really helped me a lot, because I got to meet people. I did stand-up every night in New York, but I was also touring around America a lot, so I got to see a lot of different places throughout the country. Not just visiting, but going there to perform live for them. You get to meet them, and you get to see what they laugh and don’t laugh at, and the different attitudes of the people. I still get a thrill out of exploring American cities. Every time I get booked to do a stand-up show in a different city, or to do a Daily Show field piece, I get to visit all of these really cool American cities. I think people don’t understand how big America is, not just geographically, but in terms of its cultural diversity. Every state is very different from the others.

So whenever you’re assigned a field piece somewhere, do you and the other correspondents do stand-up while you’re there?

Yes, but that’s just because we’re psychos. We just love jumping on stage. Most of the time what will happen is, we book a stand-up tour on weekends. It’s actually very hard to coincide those with field pieces, because the field pieces are like the fire department. You don’t know when exactly they’re going to be, or where they’ll be, and so when it happens you have to move very quickly. There’s no real way to pre-plan where you’re going to be for those. There’s no way to book a headlining tour. But yeah, when we do a field piece somewhere, if we have some free time one night, me and Roy will usually go up to the local open mic or the local comedy club and see if we can get five or ten minutes on stage.

Do you see yourself putting out a stand-up special here in the U.S.?

I would love to do a comedy special here. I’ve got four specials now in Australia. I filmed them myself and put them up on my website, but I come from the Australian mindset. In Australia, we do one hour a year, for better or worse. I come from that. That’s what I used to do. In Australia, I would do a new hour every year. But I’d love to do it in America, for sure.