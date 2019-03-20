Roseanne Barr Tore Apart ‘Low-Rated’ ABC In Her Return To Stand-Up

Roseanne Barr didn’t go down quietly. As you may recall, over the summer, the comedian, actress, and TV legend found the revival of her classic show Roseanne cancelled after a tweet she made in which she compared a black woman to an ape. During the fall-out, she was quick to go on the likes of Hannity, and to slam ABC for what they did next: taking the remaining cast and crew and launching the spin-off The Connors. Its maiden episode found them killing off “Granny Rose.”

You wouldn’t expect someone as volatile as Barr to calm down in the ensuing half-a-year. And she hasn’t. As per Deadline, she made a surprise stand-up appearance on March 16 at the Laugh Factory Las Vegas, introduced by her close friend of “about 33 years,” Andrew Dice Clay.

Clay — apparently feeling pretty ballsy after having earned the most goodwill of his career for playing Lady Gaga’s lovable dad in A Star is Born — introduced his surprise guest, saying, “There haven’t been many as controversial, as outspoken or as f—kin’ funny. Let’s hear it for Roseanne Barr!”

