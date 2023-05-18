Five years ago Roseanne Barr torched her career. After a tweet of hers was condemned as racist, the once-beloved performer saw the newly revived Roseanne cancelled and name verboten in Hollywood. It’s no shock that she’s still mad about it, but it appears she holds extra ire for one person in particular.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Barr went on Megyn Kelly’s podcast, where she laid into Sara Gilbert, who played daughter Darlene. Instead of taking responsibility for her actions, Barr laid the bulk of her woes at Gilbert’s feet, who she said “stabbed” her in the back.

“It was her tweet that canceled the show,” Barr said. “And then she tweeted ‘It’s sad when one cast member,’ something about racist, blah, blah. And I was floored. I was just floored. And you know, but she ends up owning my work and Tom Werner becomes her partner in owning my work.”

Barr said she was particularly taken aback Gilbert, she said, had “begged me to come back saying, ‘I’ve got your back. This time I won’t let anyone at you. I won’t let anyone hurt you. I’m gonna protect you. I know you have mental health problems, but I’m gonna be there. I’m gonna stand in the way.'”

Of course, Roseanne may have been cancelled but it didn’t exactly die. Instead it came back as The Conners, which brough back everyone save Barr. Her character was killed off, which Barr perceived as a message.

“And you know, they just tried to kill me and I felt like they killed my character and my character,” she said, “but I thought they were sending a message over the airwaves because they knew I had mental health issues. I thought they wanted me to kill myself. And all my friends did too. They said, they’re trying to push you to suicide.”

Oddly enough, Barr has previously said she forgave Gilbert for publicly condemning her onscreen mom’s career-torching tweet. But clearly that was then.

You can watch Barr discuss Gilbert in the video below.

(Via EW)