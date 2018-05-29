The return of Roseanne on ABC has meant the return of Roseanne Barr to the public eye, which many viewed as fraught with controversy for everyone, including Barr herself. Barr has, among other things, advocated for a conspiracy theory that nearly got people at a pizza restaurant killed and posted the home address of George Zimmerman, who killed Trayvon Martin and was acquitted of murder in a controversial trial, to her Twitter feed in 2012. And now Barr’s outspoken ways have come to the fore, as she is leaving Twitter amid criticism for a racist remark against an Obama appointee.
The mess began with a tweet buried in a chain of replies:
“VJ” is Valerie Jarrett, an African-American woman who was Director of the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs during the Obama Administration and a longtime friend of the Obamas. As Barr has deleted the tweet, finding the exact context is difficult, but it appears that Barr was reacting to a claim that the CIA, under Obama, looked into French Presidential candidates from Julian Assange. The “Muslim Brotherhood” aspect of the tweet also refers to the “birther” conspiracy that Obama and some of his personal friends are “secretly Muslim,” a stance advocated by Donald Trump.
Barr was overwhelmingly called out for her racially charged statement, and it appears that she, or at least her publicist, is attempting to mitigate the damage:
This has done little to quell the backlash, especially as Barr seems not to acknowledge the racism inherent in her remark. The hashtag #SuspendRoseanneNow has gained steam on Twitter, raising the issue of Jemele Hill’s troubles with ESPN for calling Donald Trump a white supremacist and ABC shelving an episode of Black-ish about NFL player protests. As of now, ABC and Disney have yet to weigh in on the controversy. How it will affect Barr professionally is an open question, but one that will need to be answered: The Roseanne revival was renewed for a second season months ago.
UPDATE #1 – 12:30 EST: After this morning’s events, Wanda Sykes, one of the show’s consulting producers, has tweeted that she won’t return to Roseanne.
Her exit follows that of co-showrunner Whitney Cummings, who recently left due to “work commitments and my tour schedule.”
How will it effect Roseanne personally? It won’t.
The people like me who weren’t going to watch her show anyway, still won’t watch.
The people that watch her show love it when she acts like an asshole. Just as with the pussy grabber, she speaks like they do. They can relate to assholes.
Well I stand corrected. ABC has cancelled her show. She was rich before and she is still rich.
In that sense it still won’t effect her.
But now she will become a martyr to every racist dipshit in the country.
I don’t think comedians should apologize for what they say. They tell jokes for a living and they know exactly what their words mean and how people will react. With that being said, her non-apology is so much worse than saying nothing at all.
To clarify. They shouldn’t apologize for jokes they make.
Racism isn’t a joke.
She should be ashamed of a bad joke. She navigated the concept with zero skill, intelligence or panache. It was just ugly, dumb and racist. For all of the above the apology is necessary.
@Misanthropicnihilist To you it isn’t, but there are plenty of dopes who find it funny. She shouldn’t apologize because you were offended. If she offends you then you should just stop listening to her comedy or watching her shows. The same way some people find some rap lyrics offensive or how there is metal for facists. No one expects those people to apologize. You just move on don’t listen to it.
@Fadeproof What’s the joke? There’s all kinds of racist/ethnic jokes that have a setup and a punchline. What’s the setup? What’s the punchline? Is Roseanne being ironic? Is she doing some kind of Andy Kaufman performance piece?
THAT BLACK WOMAN IS A MUSLIM AND LOOKS LIKE AN APE!!! Isn’t a joke. It’s just somebody being an asshole.
Wait a second, Fadeproof thinks those tweets were supposed to be “jokes?” Well I guess if you define “joke” as “literally any combination of words that is ever spoken or written by someone who works in comedy” then yes, I suppose they were jokes and not the hate-filled political ramblings of a old woman with a brain addled by years of drug addiction. “Chelsea Soros Clinton”…hilarious joke, Fadeproof! I bet that kills with the Saturday night crowd down at the Yuk Yuk Shack.
@Ass Dan @Kungjitsu It doesn’t matter what I think, Rosenne wrote them as jokes and put it out there as a joke. Were they funny? Not to anyone who would be on this website but I’m sure a segment of baby boomers thought it was funny.
Dave Chappelle caught shit for his transgender jokes. He played up a whole bunch of stereotypes along the way, but the punchline was that he still wanted someone to dance with at the end of the night. You can decide whether it was a good joke or not, or whether it was insensitive or not.
Michelle Wolf made a joke about Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s mascara at a roast. The joke was pathological liar or not, her makeup is outstanding.
What’s Roseanne’s joke?
I could care less, really. The people that like this chick subscribe to the same beliefs she does. It wasn’t a joke. It’s who she is and what she believes. She only forgot that she has sponsors to answer to. I never watched and I won’t be watching. The world goes on….
“a bad joke about her politics and her looks”
So that’s what racist jokes are called nowadays?
Your uncle LOVED this joke!
More like:
“I apologize. I am leaving ABC.”
Couldn’t have happened to a better person.