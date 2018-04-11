‘Roseanne’ Paid Tribute To Late Cast Member Glenn Quinn

ABC

Nearly everyone from the original Roseanne cast returned for the highly-rated revival, including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and both Beckys, Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke. But there is one notable exception: Glenn Quinn, who died in 2002 from a heroin overdose. In Tuesday’s episode, “Eggs Over, Not Easy,” the sitcom acknowledged the actor’s absence when Becky revealed she and her bad boy husband Mark tried to have children before he passed away; the episode was dedicated to Quinn’s memory, too.

Michael Fishman, who plays D.J., also penned a tribute to his co-star on Facebook, writing, “I have said many times Glenn was an amazing person. He lit up every room he entered and every set he walked on. As a show we never considered replacing his character. Recasting as some in the media suggested was never even an option. Glenn is irreplaceable.”

I personally do my best to honor him. His family remains in close contact. His sisters were on set several weeks this season. His niece can be see in a later episode. Glenn is missed by us daily. He remains part of the show, and close to our hearts. Before each taping we do cast introductions for the audience. We come out of Roseanne and Dan’s master bedroom, through the kitchen to meet the crowd. It is an exhilarating immediate connection with fans. In that hallway, I brought in Glenn’s picture, we each pass it before every episode we film. We remember Glenn every day. He will always be with us, part of us, part of the #Roseanne show and family. (Via)

Glenn and family are frequently on my mind. We put his picture in the hallway we pass each day. After my #Roseanne press tour today drove down and visited him. As long as @RoseanneOnABC is on Glenn Quinn is part of it. I'll always honor him and the Quinn family in my work pic.twitter.com/0JgsB2L1Fe — Michael Fishman (@ReelMFishman) April 11, 2018

(Via Facebook)