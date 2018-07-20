Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Now that Roseanne Barr is no longer the star of a hit show, she has plenty of time to make YouTube videos. (“We’re not so different, you and I” — baby boomers to millennials.) This week alone, she’s uploaded “Tips from the Domestic Goddess,” “Cinnamon,” “Awesome Ceiling,” “Cinnamon” again, and most recently, “Roseanne explains the Valerie Jarrett tweet.” Barr was fired by ABC following a racially-charged tweet directed at the President Obama advisor, and ever since, she’s tried to convince anyone who will listen that she didn’t mean what she wrote. Probably should have stuck to “Cinnamon, Pt. 3.”

In the bewildering “Roseanne explains” video (the description reads, “Roseanne, like always, cuts through the bullshit and gets the heart of the matter”), Barr is instructed by an off-screen producer to give an interview like a presidential address. Clearly frustrated, the comedian, while smoking, says that she’s trying to talk about the Iran deal and Jarrett, which Barr claims is what her tweet was referring to. Then, Barr screams, “I thought the bitch was white! Goddamnit! I thought the bitch was white! F*ck!”

Earlier this month, Barr tweeted that she would “be doing a TV interview,” but the next day, “after a lot of thought,” she wrote, “I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans. I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week — the entire explanation of what happened & why! I love you all-sign up & get ready.”

Roseanne will now exist as The Conners, without Barr’s involvement.