A ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Couldn’t Even Tell Danai Gurira About His ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Role

#Avengers #The Walking Dead
05.02.18 1 hour ago

AMC

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War

Ross Marquand is best known for his role on The Walking Dead as Aaron, an original Alexandrian scout who inexplicably goes long stretches without appearing in an episode of the AMC series. Outside of The Walking Dead, however, he’s probably best known for his brilliant micro-impressions.

Over the weekend, however, Marquand gained another major credit, appearing in a small but crucial role in Avengers: Infinity War, although most would be forgiven for not recognizing him in the film. He played Red Skull, originally portrayed by Hugo Weaving in Captain America: The First Avenger and thought to be dead in the MCU.

The surprise appearance of Red Skull in Infinity War answered an important question about his whereabouts in the MCU (he is now the custodian of the Soul Stone). It’s a role that Marvel wanted to be kept under wraps, for obvious reasons, and Ross Marquand took his nondisclosure agreement so seriously that not even his The Walking Dead co-star, Danai Gurira (who plays Michonne) knew about it, even though she, too, is featured in Infinity War.

