Netflix

Despite the perfectly clean, novel, and circuitous ending of Russian Doll‘s eighth and final episode, the critically acclaimed Netflix dark comedy was destined for the Big Little Lies treatment. That is to say, creator and star Natasha Lyonne’s semi-autobiographical twist on the Groundhog Day story was going to get at least a second season order from the big wigs — and that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday at Recode’s Code Conference in Arizona. Lyonne and Netflix executive Cindy Holland broke the news during their address.

According to The Hollywood Reporter:

The second season renewal was announced by Netflix [VP of Originals] Cindy Holland and Lyonne during their appearance at Recode’s Code Conference Tuesday in Arizona. “Nadia is a coder so it would be appropriate to have this be the time and place,” said Lyonne.

Aside from its generally favorable rapport among television critics, Russian Doll garnered a devoted following on social media, where show and Lyonne-themed memes have abounded. The first season’s performance also made a star out of Charlie Barnet, who played fellow time loop-traveler Alan Zaveri.

Despite the fact that many thought Russian Doll‘s eight half-hour episodes represented a perfect story with a surefire ending, Lyonne and co-creators Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland first sold it as a three-season series to Netflix. As Headland explained to THR in a previous interview, “When initially pitched, Nadia was a presence throughout all three of them. But it was not in a very conventional way.” As for when Season 2 will debut, Lyonne’s announcement didn’t include any details about a premiere date.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)