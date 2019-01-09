Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In Netflix’s comedy series Russian Doll, Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne dies… then lives the same day over again… then dies… then lives the same day over and over again… then, well, you get the idea. It’s a concept that Groundhog Day and Happy Death Day (and the upcoming Happy Death Day 2U) have covered before, but Russian Doll probably has some tricks up its sleeve, considering the level of talent involved. Outside of Lyonne, there’s fellow co-creators Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland (Bachelorette, Sleeping with Other People), while the cast is rounded out by Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Chloë Sevigny, and Dascha Polanco. Lyonne and Headland wrote all eight episodes of the series.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

A woman gets caught in a mysterious loop, repeatedly attending the same party and dying at the end of the night, only to awake the next day unharmed.

Russian Doll is one of the many projects Poehler has cooking. There’s also Wine Country (her Netflix comedy with Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey, and Tina Fey), reality competition series Making It with Nick Offerman, and constant talk of a Parks and Recreation reunion.

Russian Doll premieres on Netflix on February 1.