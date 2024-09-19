After playing a sketchy neurosurgeon on Dr. Death, Joshua Jackson probably thought he was done with the whole doctor stuff. But in Doctor Odyssey, Jackson isn’t just any doctor… he’s a doctor on a luxury cruise ship line. Are you hooked yet?! Who wouldn’t want Pacey by their side during some choppy waves?

Doctor Odyssey is Murphy’s latest venture beyond his usual horror wheelhouse. The drama stars Jackson as the world-renowned Dr. Max Bankman who takes a gig working on the seas. While it might seem like your typical ABC drama similar to Grey’s Anatomy, the trailer is already pulling some impressive numbers worth singling out even though Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez is the Murphy show that actually released this week.

According to Deadline, the Doctor Odyssey trailer logged 77.8 million views within its first 48 hours of release after premiering at The Emmys. The makes it the most-watched trailer for a new broadcast TV show ever. It can only be compared to the trailer for the smash hit This Is Us, which drew similar numbers in 11 days.

The most surprising part of all? The trailer reportedly performed best on TikTok, of all places, where hoards of Dawson’s Creek fans are discussing the Joshua Jackson Renaissance and whether they want to tune in to the nautical drama. The fans are seemingly all in, saying that his character gives “Pacey vibes.”

On top of Jackson, the show stars Don Johnson, Philipa Soo, and Sean Teale. The show also features an impressive batch of guest stars including Shania Twain, John Stamos, Gina Gershon, Kelsea Ballerini, Chord Overstreet, and Cheyenne Jackson. The series will premiere on Thursday, September 26 at 9pm ET on ABC. Check out the trailer above.