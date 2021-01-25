Back in 2010, Ryan Reynolds guest starred on an episode of Sesame Street where he played the letter “A” and encouraged Elmo, Abby, and Telly to join his, you guessed it, “A-Team.” The four friends then got to work solving problems by using words that start with “A.” Unless you have kids, you probably missed the amusing cameo at the time, but it recently came to the attention of one new parent who tagged Reynolds with his appreciation for the sketch.

“Watching a little @sesamestreet with the kiddo, and its an episode with @VancityReynolds and the gang doing an A-Team gag,” the Twitter user wrote. “Its a delight, for both me and the kiddo.”

Being the social media junkie that he is, Reynolds actually saw the tweet and responded with his trademark raunchy humor despite tweeting about one of the most beloved children’s programs of all time: “I remember how challenging it was to sing because the A-hole was so tight,” Reynolds joked. “But I pushed through because kids all over the country were counting on me.”

I remember how challenging it was to sing because the A-hole was so tight. But I pushed through because kids all over the country were counting on me. https://t.co/EiXEUjomxE — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 25, 2021

Reynolds making a butthole joke about Sesame Street immediately went viral, which caught the attention of his one-time Scrubs co-star Zach Braff who couldn’t help but share his love for the tweet: “You had me at A-hole was so tight.” Again, probably not the best word choice while talking about a kid’s show, but that’s Twitter for you.

You had me at A-hole was so tight. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 25, 2021

Naturally, all of this is par for the course for Reynolds, who’s rocketed to fame thanks to the Deadpool movies where pairing a-hole jokes with Elmo would fit right in. The actor recently confirmed that Deadpool 3 is on the way, which will formally introduce the Merc with the Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as soon as Reynolds can find time in his busy schedule full of Netflix movies and butthole gags.

(Via Ryan Reynolds on Twitter)