Not too long after posters for what appears to be Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Showtime series, Who Is America? began appearing in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood, the comedian and actor dropped yet another teaser on Twitter. “Imagine if Sacha Baron Cohen had been undercover secretly filming a new show for a year,” the short video asks in all caps before launching into a brief montage of the Englishman’s various disguises. It then launches into a shot of former Vice President Dick Cheney signing, at Cohen’s off-camera character’s request, a “waterboarding kit.”

The montage, which includes everything from hats to fake facial hair, concludes by zooming in on a photo of President Barack Obama made to look like the late Osama bin Laden. From there, Cohen’s tell-tale voice — disguised in an accented manner not unlike his The Dictator character — asks Cheney, “Is it possible to sign my waterboarding kit?” Cheney says “sure,” then the teaser cuts to footage of the man himself signing what looks like an empty gallon milk jug covered in other signatures. “That’s a first,” says Cheney. “That’s the first time I’ve ever signed a waterboard.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sunday’s teaser follows on the heels of the aforementioned posters, as well as an odd video edit of President Donald Trump decrying Cohen’s work that the comedian posted to Twitter on July 4th. Before that, Showtime began running advertisements online and for its subscribers promising something new, albeit with little to no details about what it was. All these teasers admitted was that the new program would premiere on Sunday, July 15th.