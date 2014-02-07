Sad News: Leonard Nimoy Reveals He Has Chronic Lung Disease Because Of Smoking

Last week, the tabloid rags were all showing pictures of Leonard Nimoy riding through an airport in a wheelchair with an oxygen mask, looking awfully frail. Questions about the 82 year old’s health immediately surfaced, so Nimoy himself took to Twitter to answer them. The news is not good.
From Nimoy’s Twitter:
If you’re wondering what COPD is, according to the Department of Health website, it’s chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a progressive disease that makes it hard to breathe. The disease gets worse over time. Smoking is the leading cause of COPD, and COPD — which is basically a combination of emphysema and chronic bronchitis — is the third leading cause of death in the United States.
Nimoy’s last onscreen appearance was in 2013’s Star Trek: Into Darkness, but the guy is still hella active on Twitter, where he’s advocating against bullying, and offering to be the honorary grandfather of those who are tormented by bullies. Why? Because Leonard Nimoy is awesome.
If one guy deserves Khan blood, it’s OG Spock.
When asked for his opinion, Harry Dean Stanton said “What a pussy!”
The man is 82, battling COPD, and kicking bullies’ asses on Twitter? American Goddamn Hero.
I quit smoking 6 months ago. It sucked, but I’m relieved I finally did it. Hopefully I have 30 plus years to be more like Nimoy.
I have symptoms of COPD, but have never been a smoker. After a lifetime of breathing through wet cotton lungs, I feel his pain!
He is the Internet’s grandpa, and we love him. I had asthma as a kid so I know how much it sucks to have a hard time breathing or take treatments for it.
That man is awesome. He’s always been a humble guy and never afraid to speak up on others’ behalf (behalves?). And being in a band that sings about Spock a lot, it’s made me appreciate that whole cast even more…
Smoking causes lung disease? Highly illogical.
Where’s the Genesis planet when Spock really needs it now?
My the Force be with him.
Wasn’t he one of the Little Rascals?
An excellent man. He sounds like he’s handling it well; hopefully keeping perspective that he’s had a long, successful, and varied life. William Bell forever! And also the pointy-eared fellow.
My uncle died of complications of COPD, not only was he a heavy smoker but he fought fires for 35 years. It’s a horrible way to go, I would not wish the disease on anyone.