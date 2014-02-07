Sad News: Leonard Nimoy Reveals He Has Chronic Lung Disease Because Of Smoking

Last week, the tabloid rags were all showing pictures of Leonard Nimoy riding through an airport in a wheelchair with an oxygen mask, looking awfully frail. Questions about the 82 year old’s health immediately surfaced, so Nimoy himself took to Twitter to answer them. The news is not good.

From Nimoy’s Twitter:

If you’re wondering what COPD is, according to the Department of Health website, it’s chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a progressive disease that makes it hard to breathe. The disease gets worse over time. Smoking is the leading cause of COPD, and COPD — which is basically a combination of emphysema and chronic bronchitis — is the third leading cause of death in the United States.

Nimoy’s last onscreen appearance was in 2013’s Star Trek: Into Darkness, but the guy is still hella active on Twitter, where he’s advocating against bullying, and offering to be the honorary grandfather of those who are tormented by bullies. Why? Because Leonard Nimoy is awesome.