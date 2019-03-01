20th Century Fox

Following the success of Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai, which appeared on numerous best-of 2018 lists, another family-friendly sports movie is being turned into a television show. The Sandlot director David Mickey Evans appeared on the Rain Delay podcast to announce that “he has sold a pitch for a television series sequel to the original movie that will bring all the original cast members back,” according to Slashfilm (you can listen to the podcast here).

For anyone who doesn’t appreciate great art, 1993’s The Sandlot is about a ragtag group of kids who bond over baseball, being scared of the Beast, and Wendy Peffercorn, every boy-of-a-certain-age’s first crush. If the Sandlot series, which has allegedly already been picked up by a streaming service (although Evans refused to name which one), does indeed bring back the entire original cast, that would include Tom Guiry as Scotty Smalls, Mike Vitar as Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez, Patrick Renna as “Ham” Porter, Chauncey Leopardi as “Squints,” and Marty York as “Yeah-Yeah.” It’s less likely James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mr. Mertle… then again, he is voicing Mufasa again.

The Sandlot wasn’t a box office hit (it only made $33.8 million), but it developed a cult following on home video, and eventually spawned two sequels, 2005’s The Sandlot 2 and 2007’s The Sandlot: Heading Home, with a prequel on the way. That’s a big legacy for a [puts Wendy’s sunglasses on] Smalls movie.

