Sandra Oh Is Rising Up In The New Season 3 Teaser For ‘Killing Eve’

Season 3 of Killing Eve is right around the corner and there’s a lot at stake. The highly-anticipated third season, which will carry on the adventures of Sandra Oh’s titular character and Jodie Comer’s Villanelle, is set to premiere on April 26 at 10 pm on BBC America. A brief new trailer teases that, not only did Eve Polastri not die (which we already figured was the case), but that she will rise up and beat the odds stacked against her.

While the Killing Eve Season 3 teaser offers nothing in terms of new footage, it is focused solely on Eve, with only a flash of Villanelle’s face. That’s worth noting as the series tends to center both characters in their promotional material.

The trailer puts Eve front and center. Wearing a red dress and staring directly at the camera, Eve’s outfit slowly rises up to envelop her almost completely. It’s a safe bet to assume that the red of the dress is meant to signify Eve’s blood and Sandra Oh’s facial expression definitely commands attention in an “I’m coming after you” kind of way, so Villanelle better watch her back.

Season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger that saw Villanelle shoot Eve after the latter admitted she wouldn’t move with her to Alaska to lead an on-the-run lifestyle. The characters, both of whom are now felons, have always had a love/hate relationship and, after Villanelle tried to kill Eve, that’s likely to continue in Season 3. After all, the two are rarely, if ever, on the same page.

Since the show has already been renewed for Season 4, Season 3 will probably follow the path of its predecessors and end on another cliffhanger. Before it’s all over, though, expect the third season to follow both characters on an entirely different path. Whatever happens, fans are in for another wild ride.