Between Jon Hamm’s surprise appearance during the impeachment inquiry-themed cold open and guest host Harry Styles’s discovery of the Popeyes chicken sandwich craze, this weekend’s Saturday Night Live managed to pack in a few good laughs. Though the real star of the show — both during and especially after it aired — was the “Sara Lee” sketch co-written by staff writer Julio Torres and newcomer Bowen Yang. Not only was the sketch itself fantastic, but it also proved so troublesome for the company that they had to temporarily shut down their Instagram account.

In the sketch, Styles played Sara Lee’s social media manager during a meeting in which it’s revealed he’s been accidentally using the company’s official Instagram to post racy comments on everything from a Nick Jonas picture to a random user’s post. The whole thing is a hilarious deep dive into contemporary social media culture, both its private and professional aspects, but Sara Lee’s response is what really made it tick. As Vulture noted, Yang took to Twitter to comment about the sketch and its literal effect on the company.

Me and prodigal son @juliothesquare made Mz. @Harry_Styles say queer nonsense. Very very very sorry to everyone at @SaraLeeDesserts. https://t.co/En642Sazcv — Bowen Yang 杨伯文 (@bowenyang) November 17, 2019

Sara Lee disabling and deleting IG comments wow they really could have been THE bread for f*gs. 😞 — Bowen Yang 杨伯文 (@bowenyang) November 17, 2019

Though as Sara Lee later revealed in an official statement to Advocate, they weren’t actually deleting SNL fans comments on their Instagram. They had simply disabled or hidden many of the comments in order to figure out precisely what Torres and Yang’s silly sketch had wrought:

We didn’t know about or participate in the creation of the skit so as you can imagine, waking up to all those comments threw us for a bit of a loop. We didn’t delete any comments but did temporarily hide them until we could read through and understand what happened. All comments are now visible and we will be monitoring for any that violate Instagram standards. While the explicit jokes in the skit do not align with Sara Lee Bread’s brand, we know SNL pushes the envelope for laughs and are taking it all in stride.

The moral of the story? Make sure you know precisely which social media account(s) that you’re using to stalk Nick Jonas.

(Via Vulture)