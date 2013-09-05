Sarah Silverman’s Touching Obituary For Her Dog Might Make You Cry A Little Bit

Sarah Silverman’s dog passed away recently, and she posted a very touching, heartfelt tribute to him on WhoSay. Good luck getting through it without tearing up a little. Or a lot. Probably a lot.
Duck “Doug” Silverman came into my life about 14 years ago. He was picked up by the State running through South Central with no collar, tags or chip. Nobody claimed or adopted him so a no-kill shelter took him in. That’s where I found him — at that shelter, in Van Nuys. Since then we have slept most every night together (and many lazy afternoons.) When we first met, the vet approximated his age at 5 ½ so I’d say he was about 19 as of yesterday, September 3, 2013.
He was a happy dog, though serene. And stoic. And he loved love.
Over the past few years he became blind, deaf, and arthritic. But with a great vet, good meds, and a first rate seeing-eye person named me, he truly seemed comfortable.
Recently, however, he stopped eating or drinking. He was skin and bones and so weak. I couldn’t figure out this hunger strike. Duck had never been political before. And then, over the weekend, I knew. It was time to let him go.
My boyfriend Kyle flew in late last night and took the day off from work to be with us. We laid in bed and massaged his tiny body, as we love to do – hearing his little “I’m in heaven” breaths.
The doctor came and Kyle, my sister, Laura and I laid on the bed. I held him close – in our usual spoon position and stroked him. I told him how loved he was, and thanked him for giving me such happiness and for his unwavering companionship and love. The doctor gave him a shot and he fell asleep, and then another that was basically an overdose of sleeping meds. I held him and kissed him and whispered to him well passed his passing. I picked him up and his body was limp – you don’t think about the head – it just falls. I held him so tight. And then finally, when his body lost its heat, and I could sense the doctor thinking about the imminent rush hour traffic, I handed him over.
14 years.
My longest relationship.
My only experience of maternal love.
My constant companion.
My best friend.
Duck.
Yup, I’m a wreck.
Can we just stop all dogs from dying please? After Blue Blue and now this I can’t handle any more.
That dog was the best meal that Doctor ever had.
Shut up. I’m just… shut up.
Losing a dog is the absolute worst
[www.youtube.com]
Take a few minutes and listen to Jimmy Stewart read a poem about his dog.
Sorry about Duck Sarah. 19 1/2 years is a hell of a run, especially when the first 5+ were spent as a mutt in South Central. Good for you.
I get all my pets from shelters. makes me feel better about otherwise spending my days making douchy remarks on the internet.
Sorry for her loss but this kind of proves to me that the only thing worse than overprotective people with kids is people with no kids that treat their pets like one.
Huh. Ooookay, I’ll bite.
Exactly what part of this was so terrible?
How dare someone mourn the loss of an animal that has been a companion and friend for 14 years? GET OVER IT LADY.
That’s a stupid thing to say and you’re a stupid person for saying it. Have you ever owned a dog?
Yeh my family’s labrador passed away 2 weeks ago at the age of 15, it sucks but we all saw it coming. Nobody flew in or took a day off of work. It’s a dog.
Everyone mourns differently. It’s no one’s place to tell one how they should feel.
It’s not just a dog. It’s a friend and companion. It’s something that will never judge you nor ever stop loving you. It’s something that is always happy for you when you get home and always sad to see you leave. That’s not just something you throw in the trash bin when it passes. That’s love.
“It’s a dog.”
Far be it from me to criticize someone who just lost a 15 year old pet but you seem to be missing the whole point of having a dog. Sorry about your loss though.
Well, having lost several human friends in the past couple of years I guess it puts things in perspective. I think pets are great but some people take them way too seriously. I really am sorry for her loss but trust me that dog was not a person, not even close.
I’ve met plenty of people that have solidified my conclusion that most dogs are better than most people.
Dogs are way more predictable and lovable than people, but they really can’t be compared to true friends who you can talk to or relate to. Once those are gone you can’t buy another human friend at the store that’s the same.
Put it this way, there’s been a flood in your town and people are standing on roofs watching the water rise higher and higher. A handful of boats are available to carry a limited number of passengers. Do you put a dog in the boat or do you say goodbye and put a person in the boat?
I’d go with people every single time and i’ve got a 15 year old cat I would stab every one of you to protect. But if it’s a question of a human being’s life vs a pet, as much as I love my little girl that space on the boat is for people.
Well in this case no human life was endangered. It’s a person who’s had a pet in her life for 14 years. Let her be sad.
The original post wasn’t Sarah Silverman mourning the loss of a dog while ignoring her friend dying. She was mourning the loss of a family member. Just because you would save a person before a dog (which if it’s my dog fuck you you got on that roof figure it out) doesn’t mean she can’t mourn that a friend and family member passed away.
“My boyfriend Kyle flew in late last night and took the day off from work to be with us. We laid in bed and massaged his tiny body, as we love to do – hearing his little “I’m in heaven” breaths.”
– I just couldn’t read that without throwing up in my mouth a little.
I just couldn’t read that without throwing up in my mouth a little.
Which part? That 1) she has a supportive enough boyfriend to know how hard this is going to be for her that she’s losing a dog she’s had for a decade and a half or 2) that they tried to make his last days as comfortable and peaceful as they could? Should they have just thrown him out the window?
I unapologetically love my dog and when she, god forbid, goes to the farm in the sky you bet your ass my best friends will fly out to console me. I don’t see the problem, a great friend in a pet and great friends who know how I feel about my dog. You can judge away…..
Your absolutely right, kazoshay. Nobody should have the right to be upset over the loss of an animal. When my cat, who is the only constant I’ve had over 10 years that saw the death of many family members, my sister’s multiple incarcerations, 2 miscarriages & losing the love of my life dies, I’m just gonna throw that thing in a shoe box, toss it in the East River and wash my hands of it. Who needs to feel attachments to things that don’t walk on 2 legs. Also, many of you should be ashamed of yourself. Were you not watching the news when this man was anointed as the end all, be all authority on how people should process their emotions? for shame.
Oh I wasn’t saying she didn’t have the right to mourn the loss of a close friend, pet or otherwise. I was just comparing human life to pet life. People > Pets
And with most people vs. my dog I would disagree wholeheartedly. If it’s my black lab Bayou vs. 80% of Twitter then he’s staying in that boat.
“Oh I wasn’t saying she didn’t have the right to mourn the loss of a close friend, pet or otherwise. I was just comparing human life to pet life. People > Pets”
It depends. From a top down macro perspective, yes humanity over animals. From a bottom up micro perspective, Chris Brown gets to die before my dog. I would throw members of the Westboro Baptist Church out of the lifeboat to make room for my neighbor’s cat. Fuck em.
Exactly Kungjitsu. If we’re in the flood hypo still and Margie Phelps is on that roof I’m going to sail (it is sail? I’m not a boater) on by while I laugh and Bayou licks his balls.
Congratulations, fellas. You’ve just engineered your own hells.
You will be relegated to eternity on a rooftop desperately calling out for assistance as pop culture characters you deem inferior sail past you infinitely without stopping to pick you up.
“Those motherfuckers chose dogs over people,” sighed Chris Brown.
“Even I know that’s a wack ass decision,” replied Michael Vick.
Choosing Chris Brown as a moral superior is probably the most futile argument in the history of time.
I hope most of you dog owners here die before your dogs do, because when you die your dog won’t make any friends console them or write whiney blog posts. In fact, your dog may start eating your dead body if it gets hungry enough.
Asshole-ish response aside kazoshay, you forgot about this guy.
Put it this way, what if I’m in a boat gathering up survivors and I get to your roof and I tell you, “sorry, man, I would take you but my dog is taking up your space. There won’t be many more boats coming, so, you’ll just have to understand that I’m choosing my dog and letting you die. Nothing personal, I mean, it’s not like you’re Chris Brown or anything. I just love my dog more than I want to save your life. So, hey good luck. If you survive lets grab a beer. Toodleooooooo.”
If your reply is that you understand because you have a dog that you love – FUCK YOU. And in this case, fuck me. Because I would throw my beloved dog the fuck OUT of the boat to make room for as many people as I can fit IN my goddamn boat.
Because it would be really awkward telling your family how I let you die because I love my dog too much.
This entire thread is worse than a Yahoo comments section on abortion.
The entire premise is faulty DW, when is a boat ever going to be so full that you can’t fit as many people in and hold your goddamned dog? The original point was some people were all “what’s the big deal it’s dog” and others (me) countered that dog’s lives mean something and are mourned by their owners when they die.
I would understand because life is about personal connections not an empirical checklist of “this is better than that”. To quote Gyp Rosetti: If life ain’t personal, what is it? A person isn’t automatically better than an animal.
And you wouldn’t float past people you didn’t want to pick up, you would avoid them.
But I’ll make a case for my dog over Chris Brown. Judge was a (in his prime) 80 lb. Catahoula Cur. He was a great guard dog with experience as a freelance rabbit and squirrel hunter. And if worse came to worst, is a much better source of protein than Chris Brown. I mean if we’re going full on Disaster Diaries.
Just for the record I consider Chris Brown and anyone who hits women lower than any dogs. You’re allowed to leave him behind in my opinion.
To hell with all that bs. I’ve met many people with much less soul than my dog and my cats and a couple of you are on this thread. We all grieve in our own ways and this was a really lovely and touching post about a woman losing someone close to her that she considered a treasured friend- so what if it was a dog? Attachment is attachment, love is love, and loss is loss. Fuck you guys, my pug gets your spot on my hypothetical end of days apocalypse second flood life raft.
Kazoshay – are all of your friends dying because they killed themselves so they never had to deal with you since you’re clearly a miserable piece of shit? Or are you a miserable piece of shit because all your friends die?
“A person isn’t automatically better than an animal”
Ever bought human meat at a grocery store? It ain’t because we don’t taste good.
“Fuck you guys, my pug gets your spot on my hypothetical end of days apocalypse second flood life raft”
You can have my spot. This country needs a reboot.
“And you wouldn’t float past people you didn’t want to pick up, you would avoid them.”
That made me laugh out loud. A wonderful take on an idealized society. I tip my hat, sir.
“The entire premise is faulty DW, when is a boat ever going to be so full that you can’t fit as many people in and hold your goddamned dog?”
Hang on, are you suggesting that it’s impossible to run out of room on a boat? I think your logic might be faulty, my friend.
Look dogs are better than people and I cried like hell when my dog died but, yeah, she’s an actress. Let’s take a step back.
I’m not saying it’s wrong to have a pet or to feel sad when your pet dies but there are people out there who tend to take it too far and those people, on occasion, tend to be female, white, have no kids, and wait tables between auditions. Men who have lived with actresses know what I’m saying.
^zactly. having lost a dog I grew up with recently I just get a little tired of these people who act like the whole world should stop and mourn for their pet who lived a long life.
No one’s saying that. She lost her dog and writing that was her way of coping.
I’m a male and gainfully employed and when my dog dies I’m going to bawl my goddamned eyes out.
And I will buy you a drink when you do.
Totally agree with you, thecursor. She’s blowing stuff way out of proportion!
Is this the same Doug who can travel through time?
The only thing more touching than that one was the blog post Neil Gaiman wrote about his dog dying, just a few months ago.
I don’t get people who have no empathy for animals. My neighbors have dogs. They put them in the back yard and forget them. What’s the point of that? If you don’t bond, if you aren’t enjoying one another, if you aren’t reveling in their antics, why get a pet?
In honor of Blue and Duck, I change my avatar to my shark/dog hybrid.
Is Ralf a Shark/dog Hybrid now? Jesus, Simpsons really changed…
Looks correct on mine. It’s probably holding the old picture in your browser cache.
If Sarah Silverman were a rapper she’d go by Horseface Killah of the Jewtang Clan.
LMAO!!
Thanks, kazoshay. After reading the debate about mourning pets like people, I needed that.
The 6th grade version of myself might have laughed at that.
Holy shit. She got a vet to make a house call. That’s Hollywood money right there.
I live in Jacksonville, FL and I use(d) a mobile vet. She isn’t even more expensive.
‘scuse me, but I have to go home and hug my dog now.
I’d take her writeup more seriously if she wasn’t so ridiculous all the time on other issues (like her proposition to “scissor Sheldon Anderson”). She comes off as the girl who cried wolf and I’m waiting for the punchline after this obit.
There’s a lot of dust in here again and my poor pug finds herself being cuddled extra tightly again. That was a really touching obit. Pets are family.
So sorry for your loss Sarah. The reason we love our animals so much is because they love you unconditionally don’t pass judgement. Unlike some of the mean trolls on this feed. If you don’t understand, just move on. No need to be mean.
Well said.
This just in, Large Man gets misty at work. Its the little fan blowing in my face. STUPID FAN.
Sorry for this loss of a beautiful soul :(
If you didn’t cry enough with this, I would suggest anyone reading this to search: ‘Last Minutes With Oden’ on YouTube.
You will go from teary-eyed to weeping.
I’m amazed that people actually went out of their way to troll this. JEEZUS.
Anyone who comments “it’s just a dog” obviously has never experienced the unconditional love of a pet. Someone once said ” Unless to’ve had the love a a pet part of your soul has remained unawakened”. My true sympathy to all who have had this loss.
Exactly. Well said.
Amen, Jan Hardwick.