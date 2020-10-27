The first thing you should know about the new Saved by the Bell, the one that’s coming to Peacock, is that Zack “Attack” Morris is now the governor of California. The second thing you should know is that Kelly Kapowski is the first lady of California. The third thing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen are back to reprise their characters, as are Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano and Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, respectively.

The new Saved by the Bell — which comes from Emmy-winning 30 Rock writer and Great News creator Tracey Wigfield — is like Fuller House, but more self-aware; there’s social commentary about “privileged” Bayside High students, but also cheese-based magic and numerous references to the original series, including the “cool” way to sit in a chair and the return of Zack Attack. No Screech, though, which is probably for the best.

Here’s more on the new Saved by the Bell:

In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state, including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in 22 minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

Saved by the Bell premieres on November 25 on Peacock.