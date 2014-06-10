Science Says Spoilers Don’t Ruin A Good Story; ‘Game Of Thrones’ Proves It

A few years ago, UC San Diego psychology researchers Nicholas Christenfeld and Jonathan Leavitt published a study in Psychological Science that stated that being spoiled to a story not only doesn’t hurt the experience; it may actually IMPROVE it. In fact, the study showed that people who were spoiled about major plot points in advance ended up with higher happiness levels. This being the Internet, however, most people were skeptical. I believe the technical term most frequently heard with regard to the study was “BULLSH*T.”
But the more I thought about that study over the years, the more it made sense, and right now, television is proving it. How? Well, look at the two most popular dramas in all of television right now: The Walking Dead (28 million weekly viewers) and Game of Thrones (18 million weekly viewers). What do those two shows have in common? They’re based on books (or a comic book series, in the case of The Walking Dead). A large percentage of viewers of both shows have also read the source material, and it’s the book readers (especially in the case of Game of Thrones) who are, by and large, most passionate about the show. The irony in the book readers’ passion for the show is that, for the most part, they know what’s going to happen. They’ve been spoiled to many of the major plot points in those series, and yet, it doesn’t seem to hurt their viewing experience. Based on the passion they feel for their respective shows, I’d argue that they’re actually more invested in the series.
In fact, if Internet posts and commentary are any indication, book readers actually have a less happy viewing experience when they are surprised by a plot point that has been changed from the books. Hell, book readers were pissed off that one line had been changed a few episodes ago. Part of that is a natural loyalty to the source material, part of it is a belief that the source material may have been a better, and a very big part of it is being excited by what book readers know is about to come.
Here’s two examples from Game of Thrones that reinforce the point that spoilers don’t hurt the viewing experience (SPOILERS): First off, the Red Wedding episode. I am not a GoT book reader, but I knew — like most people — that something was coming, and when it came, it was shocking, but I don’t think anyone enjoyed the Red Wedding as much as the book readers. Non-book readers were shocked. Book readers were GIDDY. And the popularity of those reaction videos also proves just how much more those who knew what was coming enjoyed it: Book readers were ecstatic over the surprised reactions because they not only got to experience viewing it, they got to experience their friends’ shock.
On the other hand, in my line of work, I am very often spoiled to things, and it almost never bothers me, except it turned out, in this past episode of Game of Thrones. I knew that Ygritte was going to die (I didn’t know how), but it turned out that — in my opinion, anyway — the execution was so off on that scene that the only thing it really had going for it was the surprise. This, however, is not the fault of the spoiler: It was the fault of the writing and directing of that sequence. It was flat.
Something a friend of mine wrote on spoilers has always stuck with me:
The beauty of stories is in the process, in the intricate detail and movement of the pieces, of feeling the emotional drama assemble itself. Oh sure, you’re missing out on the surprise the first time around if you’re spoiled, but I don’t listen to stories in order to jump when the teller yells “boo!” unexpectedly. Knowing the ending actually makes a story more enjoyable, because it allows you to more fully see the pieces, to appreciate the movement that is happening as it happens.
That’s exactly why I didn’t like the Ygritte death; not because I’d been spoiled, but because the emotional drama wasn’t properly assembled. On the other hand, I think I might have enjoyed the Red Wedding even MORE if I’d known it was coming because I could’ve better appreciated the way Benioff and Weiss pieced it together. I’d also been spoiled on Oberyn’s death a couple of weeks ago, but they assembled that fight sequence so well that I still ended up both devastated and thrilled by it. It was just a great action sequence.
Surprises are fun, but they can also distract from the storytelling, especially when they are used to disguise bad storytelling. Being spoiled, on the other hand, often helps us to appreciate the best storytelling. That said, I’m not suggesting that everyone run out and spoil themselves on the rest of Game of Thrones, but I will say that I know much of what is coming in this Sunday’s season finale (because I clearly hang out with people who can’t keep it to themselves!), and yet I haven’t been this excited about an episode of TV since “Ozymandias.”
Geez. Spoilers definitely ruin shows and movies for me. I hate knowing what’s about to happen and I only enjoy GOT as a companion piece to the books. Knowing what is about to happen only weakens what I am viewing as I can see the strings and the set-up much clearer. But then again, I’m not a dumb ape person.
I’m sure you’ve seen plenty of movie trailers that actually spoiled most of the movie for you but you still enjoyed the heck out of them. Think about. Just decide spoilers aren’t and big deal and they won’t be. Your non-ape brain should be capable of that like the rest of us.
@Bizarro Stormy : so many people are saying they don’t like to have the shows spoiled for them, Uproxx created an entire second thread just so that wouldn’t happen for GoT, and assholes like you continue to come back saying, it’s not so bad, there there , stop complaining. Seriously man, go fuck yourself.
nice try. this is complete bullshit. fuck spoilers and the fucking spoiling spoilers that do the spoiling.
Shhhhh it’s ok.
Its sad that you have an inability to enjoy things more then once. I assume thats what hamsters are like.
I don’t think reason really figures into the anti-spoiler mindset. It’s just something people choose to believe, and there’s no changing their minds about it.
it’s not choose to believe. I’ve never enjoyed a movie or show where I know the outcome. It takes all purpose out of the story being told.
Stories aren’t told strictly for you to know. If they were, people would achieve the same enjoyment from an episode recap as they do from watching the show. Timeless storytelling is about experiencing something, and knowledge of what you’re about to experience does not inherently subvert that experience.
In short: I don’t believe you.
But, if we’re pretending you’re 100% sincere, might I suggest that you don’t enjoy shows and movies? If the only thing you enjoy about entertainment is knowing something you didn’t previously know, then you enjoy surprise/gaining of trivial knowledge, and entertainment is so much more than that.
And that’s why every historical movie/show/book SUCKS, right? Nope, no they don’t.
Case in point : everyone KNEW the American diplomats where going to make it out of Iran in Argo, that’s basic historical knowledge. Yet the movie was still a huge success… because it was a good goddamn movie!
“NO WAY CAN PEOPLE BE DIFFERENT FROM ME!! IMPOSSIBLE!!!”
Spoilers don’t make a show unwatchable, but there is such a thing as enjoying a surprise. Part of the beauty of a well told story is the progression of getting from point A to point C. I can still watch Usual Suspects or Se7en and enjoy them, but I will never be able to enjoy the twist at the end the same way as that first well executed reveal. Spoilers steal that first experience from a viewer, and while the viewer may still get to enjoy the process of getting there regardless, there is definitely a real loss in experience.
@SmoManCometh
That’s very sad.
@Sweet Daddy
That’s way more exclamation points and capital letters than I used, bro.
@Derp Gently
Well put.
@SmoManCometh Yes it is something you choose to believe. Your brain is messed up, you should learn to enjoy things in a different way or you’ll always be disappointed when you don’t get your way.
Argo sucked because the actual facts were changed….for ZERO purpose…..
….just like the movie “U-571”
‘Science’ can suck my fucking dick. Science can’t make a ‘ruling’ on something subjective in the first place, “Science says, chicken actually doesn’t taste good”. Besides that though, it is really more a matter of the person viewing. As someone said above, spoilers probably don’t bother the general ape like idiot audience that doesn’t understand delayed gratification or a slow build. Had I known the outcome of the mountain fight, would my heart have been racing? No… I’d have just been curious about how they were going to film it. I hate this ‘science’ shit. It’s just an excuse to be a horrible person who likes to shit on other peoples enjoyment to fill their empty lives. Being a spoiler comes from the same stunted in adolescence emotional place that the classic “so and so said this about you, you were never going to hear it, but I am making sure your day and their day is now ruined by sharing this with you so I have a little teaspoon of emotional power in my, other wise, out of control because I’m an idiot, life.
Thank you, GOOD DAY!
What they’re saying is that it’s not all that subjective. Also the Titanic sinks.
Science spoiler alert…….
…there will always be the new new thing…..
I agree with you on the subjective aspect of it. This is why I’m not trying to persuade you by telling you this, but I knew Oberyn would die, I knew it in details, since I have read A Storm of Swords, and still my hart was racing because the fight was well executed. And because Pedro Pascal was awesome. This might not be enough to persuade you, but at least have the humility to understand that objectively, science rely on something more that your experience and principles and temperament, however emotional.
And this will double as a response to another comment above, there’s a nuance between knowing the Titanic sinks or that a character dies, and actually having seen it and see it again. Discovering The Sixth Sense, or Usual Suspects or Old Boy, and watching those movies a second time will most likely be two entirely different experiences, but it’s not really the same as knowing the twist upon watching the movie for the first time, and still be exited as to how it will play out, and thrilled by it.
To be clear, I am not referring to people discussing things on the internet and then I show up and yell “Spoilers!” that’s on me. I am able to avoid spoilers pretty easily. I am referring to the cocksuckers that go out of their way to spoil things. You know who you are. Those people in a conversation where you say “Don’t say anything, I haven’t seen it!” and they answer, “It’s just this one little thing, so anyway” or a comment thread on Breaking Bad, and someone jumps in with who killed who in Harry Potter out of no where.
holy christ on a cross, check out the nobook GoT thread here, you will find them there like fucking locusts
@MVS half of the posts you claimed were spoilers in that thread were common knowledge that you apparently missed. Some were legit asses going out of their way to be asses (you put more than 10 people in a room, more than a few are bound to be assholes). You don’t want them to spoil the show for you, don’t read/post on the threads. If it really bothers you, avoid it. Know the risks.
know the risks? lol. were i a woman would you tell me that the clothes i wear would make it more or less likely to be raped too? how bout you come down on the spoilers.
So now,
Spoilers= Rape
You really want to continue down this road dumbass?
it’s an analogy, not an equation, you petulant twerp. keep defending the spoilers, and blaming those that complain, cause you just gotta be you @Antbaby Machete Squad Leader , it’s all good, cause you don’t wanna be inhibited. don’t mind the fact that it upsets people , lessens their enjoyment of the experience, and the site you belong to has set up two distinct threads, let’s blame those that are upset. amirite. you’re awesome.
I’m not saying I blame the complainers, just saying I don’t feel bad for them. You have a privilege to use this website, not a right. That means that as such, you don’t have the right to a impenetrable cocoon that locks out spoilers, so don’t act like a bitch when it happens. The internet contains some shitty people who want nothing more than to ruin your day.
I also don’t purposely spoil anything because I’m not one of those people. I easily could tell you everything that will likely happen in the finale. Lucky for you, despite you acting like a self-righteous bitch, I won’t.
right, i’m the one who’s acting like a self righteous bitch here, not you, who blames those being spoiled for getting upset about it, and not those that are doing the spoiling, when there’s an entire other thread set up each and every single week, just so that doesn’t happen. lol. in the great scheme of things, game of thones, not that important. finding out who the inconsiderate cocksuckers are on this site, priceless.
Keep fucking that chicken jackass.
Would, but your mom left a half hour ago.
Dude, I don’t talk to necrophiliacs.
Yeah, those people are the worst. A couple weeks ago in the Game of Thrones discussion, I asked Yogi to stop watching, because he clearly dislikes the show and he was spoiling stuff, to boot. His response (via DM for some reason) was, “I’ve stopped, I’m going to keep spoiling though, cause it’s fun.” This is the mind of a psychopath, right?
@JJ Jr. Yogi does that with just about every show. He also tends to hate every popular show, but apparently still watches all of them nonetheless.
@Antbaby Machete Squad Leader I watch everything and hate everyone. Silicon Valley finished up and now I have to actually start Orange is the New Black.
BTW if you want to spoil Orange is the New Black for me go ahead, I’m one of those weirdos that isn’t affected by spoilers because the “Surprise” is not why I’m watching.
@Yogi, you do your thing man. I don’t really care about spoilers, as even when I’m told something is going to happen, it’ll rarely play out exactly the way I pictured it, even when fed every last detail. And like you said, I don’t watch shows to be “surprised” either.
Further, if I’m behind on a show and I really don’t want something ruined for me, I don’t tend to go read blog posts about the current episodes and gripe about the “spoilers”.
Yup, I totally agree with this article. I’ve read all the books, and I still enjoy the heck out of the show. I rooted for Stannis to win at Blackwater knowing all too well that he’ll lose, I enjoyed the Red Wedding a whole lot (my favorite part as a book reader was the interaction between Cat and Roose) and I loved the fight and was shocked by how graphic was Oberyn’s death.
Never cared much for Ygritte’s death in the book anyway (after reading “you know nothing Jon Snow” a million times and not even seeing her boobs, she can get on your nerves pretty fast), but yeah I also agree they could have build it up better this season. Also thought Lysa’s death was more impactful in the book, it felt a bit rushed and flat in the show, still a good scene, but not a great one (it’s one of my very favorite scene in the books).
I seriously hope they pull off the few VERY important and shocking scenes we should be in for next week! And knowing they come won’t ruin them at all if they’re done well.
And if you just like shitty surprise endings, go watch the next shitty M. Night Shyamalan movie.
Agreed, especially on the Roose/ Cat point. That left a much bigger impact than the whole event being carried by a few random Freys.
Well yeah but you shouldn’t have been surprised about how fast they went. They did undersell the furiousity though.
Well, this is silly. Listen, I love the feeling of “I wonder what’s going to happen.” I also love the feeling of knowing how all the pieces fit together and watching that from the beginning. So ideally I’d watch everything twice to get two different experiences. If something gets spoiled for me, sometimes it ruins it, other times, it doesn’t.
Now my girlfriend on the other hand HATES spoilers. **SPOILERS FOR AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2** Just KNOWING the Gwen Stacy dies in the comics was enough for her to have her Spider-Man 2 experience ruined for her. The rest of her night was ruined because she knew it was going to happen and that made her miserable. Me? I was hoping that it wasn’t going to happen in this movie, but whatever. Having the 40 year old knowledge in my head did not diminish my enjoyment. **END SPOILERS**
Making blanket statements like this telling people what they did or didn’t enjoy is ridiculous and completely lacks the context of the book readers experiencing it for the first time in book form, probably without spoilers, and then watching it again on TV and seeing how HBO put it all together.
Spoilers don’t bother me, but I understand the gripe with them, so be kind to one another. The flipside for the spoiler-intolerant crowd, don’t act like a bitch when something gets spoiled for you.
If you’re online posting about a TV show/ movie/ video game/ book/ ect. and the conversation steers towards something you didn’t know already about that material, that’s on you for putting yourself in that situation. That’s not victim blaming, that’s just a fact.
Hear, hear. Hating “spoliers” largely boils down to petty jealousy that some nerd knows more than you. HOW DARE THEY?!?! In the words of David Cross.
Another prime example of “spoilers” ruining film or TV would negate repeat watching. No film would ever be watched again if “spoilers” were sooo (honestly) egregious to these people. And, yes, I understand watching the film fresh the first time is different. But let’s face it, the most popular, money-making film and TV is almost always adapted material these days… Gee, I wonder if there’s a reason for that…
@Antbaby Machete Squad Leader and @No Body , right, which is why Uproxx has gone to such lengths as to make two separate threads specifically so spoilers won’t spoil. but it’s caveat participator, amirite
hear hear amirite or amirite. fuck everybody, cause i wanna do what i wanna do. amirite. hear hear !!!!
Such lengths= Copying and pasting the same recap to two different posts.
Twice the hits and zero additional effort! Don’t be a moron MVS.
there’s a reason there are two distinct threads, the fact you don’t like it in no way diminishes that reason. assholes are gonna asshole, and then folks will defend them, blaming the complainers, cause you know they’re assholes too.
@No Body
Is it jealousy that nerds know more than you, or is it irritation that they’re compelled to show off how much they know?
@ JJ Jr. Both?
I honestly don’t know. I would never spoil anything for anyone. If people like surprise of satisfaction, great. More power to ’em. At the same time, I really have zero problems knowing the twist, or ending, or what have you and have never enjoyed a movie/tv show/book less because of it.
@No Body
Same here. Don’t care about spoilers, but don’t want to force my perspective on others. The people that do deliberately do that just seem like big ol’ tools most of the time.
It’s got NOTHING to do with “jealousy.” What it boils down to is that I want the creators to tell me their story in the way THEY choose to tell it, not some asshat on the internet. It’s MY choice if I want to read the adapted work first.
The red wedding was spoiled for me, and I still enjoyed it, but I would have loved to have had the choice to watch it fresh the first time. When I read a recap and discussion of LAST weeks episode, I’m not here for a recap of NEXT weeks episode.
It’s pretty important to define “spoiler.” It sucks when things get ruined by mouthy friends or blogs that post leaks (or bold ZOMG! THE MOUNTAIN WON! headlines the day after before I get a chance to see the episode). If I read the book, the plot point isn’t really spoiled; I still get to experience it in a medium that was crafted by a talented story teller.
I watched the first season of GoT without reading. When Ned lost his head, I sat, jaw agape, staring at my television for 10 minutes after the episode. Then I read all five books between seasons one and two. When I got to the Red Wedding chapter, I still got my “holy shit!” moment (and first needed to re-read to make sure it actually happened and then, again, needed to sit for 10 minutes to process). I still enjoyed it on the screen, but not in the same way as when I first read it. Just like when I read the first book, I still flipped the pages in rapt attention despite knowing that Ned was a goner. It just didn’t have the same dramatic impact.
It’s completely different to get a nugget of spoilery information on its own and out of the context of the show or the book. You don’t get to feel the emotion of the moment, and its rarely presented with the detail and craft of the book or the show. And that sucks. And that article is horseshit.
Ditto.
If knowing in advance that something happens ruins that something for you, it probably wasn’t that good to begin with. I watch ‘Game of Thrones’, but I haven’t read the books its based on. I had both Ned’s death and the Red Wedding “spoiled” for me. Neither was less devastating because of it. It’s one thing to be told something happens, and another thing entirely to watch that happen. Same reason reading a Wikipedia synopsis of a movie isn’t the same as watching that movie.
Exactly. If we could get our live events “spoiled” for us, we would still be impacted by them right? And I think the best works of art manage to make you feel as you are part of it, as those characters are people you actually know and care about.
If a spoiler ruins a show/scene for you, you’re right, it probably isn’t any good anyway (still looking at you Shyamalan.)
Nice and subtle. Unlike this DOUBLE SPOILER BRAH!
[custompinoyrides.com]
So, if I’m reading this correctly, you’re saying a have carte blanche to go a wreak havoc on the GOT non-book reader’s thread?
you got it in one @mclamb86
check it out : there are a ton of folks now coming on to THIS thread, saying precisely that, long time Uproxxers, who simply do not give a fuck. amazing.
I’m watching GoT for the first time having meta-watched all this time and been spoiled on everything. Still pretty great to me! Contrast with Breaking Bad, a show I loved, but there was only maybe a small handful of moments that were more enjoyable/shocking because I didn’t know they would happen beforehand.
I had the majority of Breaking Bad spoiled for me (I started watching when season 4 was mid season), and it didn’t make a lick of difference.
“Vin Diesel has a car chase with the bad guys.”
“What the FUCK, man?”
Spoilers ruin everything, I don’t care what any experiment says.
If I know what’s going to happen, I just won’t enjoy it anymore, simple as that.
I can’t stand to watch a game (or the highlights even) if I already know the score, and I also can’t rewatch any show or movie, it’s just not fun for me anymore.
That’s your choice. You could decide to not let spoilers bother you, just focus your mind.
Point Break ruined it for me.
Yeah, I’m not on board with this study at all. The first reading/viewing of a story is *SACRED*, and reducing big moments in a tale to being a simple “Boo!” unfairly robs them of their narrative significance. The reason book readers are so into the show is that we like seeing it imagined in a different medium, and we already know it’s a great story. That’s not to say that reading or watching something again can’t produce an even more pleasurable experience than the initial experience, but it is to say that the first time is unique, and if you spoil that for me, I will be *LIVID*.
I can live with a few spoilers, but watching is more fun without them. I love being able to have an OH SHIT! reaction.
Para ejemple: 1) Red Wedding. I was totally down with the married couple getting killed, but I had no idea they were going to kill Cat. That was an OH SHIT! moment.
2) Mountain V Viper. I was whoa-ed with the teeth and down with the eye gouging, but the melon balling was insane. Everybody in our house was freaking the fuck out.
So nobody bothers watching a movie more than once? I can understand that with Shyamalan (no, Sixth Sense does not hold up) but c’mon. Adaptations would never get made if everyone was so thin-skinned about spoilers. Meanwhile, I bet someone somewhere is working on another Carrie remake already.
Also, I know a bunch of people were bummed that Ygritte’s death was not as emotional and drawn out as everyone wanted, but they were in the middle of a battle. It wouldn’t have made sense to let that scene last longer than it did.
Other than Jon Snow holding her dead body and weeping, it wasn’t much different than the book version. It sucked that she died, but everyone moved on quick, cause battle.
If they didn’t have all those spoilers the cars would start flying though. Downforce, brah.
Here’s the thing about how scientific studies work – no one gives a fuck if you personally decide that you agree with the results or not. They are scientifically proven results.
Here’s the thing about how scientific studies work…If you attempt to pretend they say something that they don’t, you’re misusing the studies.
For instance, if you attempt to pretend a) and b) are the roughly the same and a) and b) are:
a) a study where participants were invited to read various short stories with or without a paragraph “spoiling” the ending; and
b) a serialized show that is televised on a weekly basis over the course of several years and people are “spoiling” events that will happen weeks in the future.
You may end up looking like a bit of an idiot.
[www.urbandictionary.com]
So y’all only get enjoyment out of reading a book once? Or watching a great show once?
Most of the time, I find myself enjoying a book or show more the second time around, because I’m not anxiously waiting for what’s next. I can take in more detail or notice those subtle clues left lying the whole way to what was the “big shock” the first time around. Sometimes things I didn’t really like at first get better when I watch it again. For me, that’s the test of a good “work” – it improves on multiple viewings.
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve read my favorite books, or watched my favorite shows. I don’t think “oh man, here’s another episode of The Sopranos” and switch over to “Sewing with Nancy” because I know how it ends.
I kind of feel bad for people who can’t acknowledge this is a work of fiction and react accordingly, or who feel the need to swear and throw things because they’re not getting their way with this show/book/miniseries/rock opera/whatever. My preschooler does that… well without the cursing at least.
Nicely stated.
No one is actually saying that. The fact that we want the actual creator of the work to lay out the narrative in the way they want to lay it out, and we want to consume it that way, doesn’t imply that we only watch a show once. Iy only means that we want the first viewing or reading to be on the creators terms. Yes, that isn’t always possible, and I don’t throw a fit if something gets revealed.
It’s really not hard to understand. The discussion of art should come post consumption.
@Mindbomb2000, Like I’ve said in a few of the above comments, people shouldn’t be dicks and post spoilers for the hell of it, but they do. That’s the way of the internet and it’ll never change. If you’re someone who is bothered by spoilers, stay out of the discussion completely until you’re caught up. It’s incredibly simple.
I hear ya, and I do stay out of discussions if I haven’t seen the episode, but it’s getting to the point that I can’t even read discussions about the current episode without getting reveals of future events. And, I know, it’s the internet, but I REALLY enjoy reading recaps and discussions after viewing.
I’m going to start calling them “reveals” instead of “spoilers,” because they don’t actually “spoil” the content for me… just make the first viewing less enjoyable.
Peace.
I’ve been saying this for years and I didnt need to do a damn study to come up with it. While i realize the subjectivity of spoilers differ from one person to another, which lets be realistic, in todays internet culture people get WAY too butt-hurt about spoilers, it has never taken anything away from me.
I usually seek out spoilers because I want to know whats going to happen, reading about it and seeing it are 2 entirely different things to me. I can still enjoy that “spoiler” moment knowing full well its about to happen, but once I see it, its still new to me, just because I know the scenario doesnt change anything about it.
Has nobody else here ever discovered anything they’ve subsequently come to love through perusing TV Tropes? Spoilers there are part of the fun. The love affairs I’ve had with both the ASOIAF novels and the Culture novels of Iain M Banks began there.
On the last two pages of the Culture novel I’ve just finished reading, “Look To Windward” (published in 2000) there’s a reveal which had it been spoiled beforehand would have completely diluted the novel’s potency. I was amazed I’d missed any hint of it elsewhere. Now I’ve gone looking and there is, curiously, no spoiling to be found anywhere. There’s no reference to it on the novel’s wiki page; there’s nothing on the several reviews I’ve subsequently read or on a critical essay and comment section I found about it, or on any reddit. It’s been in circulation for fourteen years and this head-in-hands, how-the-hell-did-I-not-see-that-coming, reveal has appeared to have gone unremarked upon. Good work, internet.
So, to those who wish to avoid spoilers; may you remain blissful in your ignorance. There’s something reverent and committed about that.
To those who could not give a fuck; dive into TV Tropes and click&drag to your heart’s content.
The problem with Ygritte’s death was it taking place in the middle of the battle. In the book her attack comes completely separate from the one North of the Wall (days before). They basically attack just hours after Jon gets back, still injured. He finds her dying after the battle is over and they had their moment apart from the chaos. He doesn’t know if the arrow that kills her was his. He tells himself it doesn’t look like one of his but he doesn’t really know.
spoilers don’t ruin the whole journey, but they sure don’t make reaching the destination as sweet as it could be.
I could possibly know that wrestler A is winning the Money In The Bank match, for example, but still REALLY enjoy that match. still, it won’t be as great as when I didn’t know about the surprise and was biting my nails and standing on my toes for every opportunity my favourites got in the match and finally jumping in disbelief and either marking out for my favourite winning or frowning and getting pissed by someone I hate winning.
it makes that sweet climax at the end just blend with everything else…
This is dumb. that is why you watch it twice. Once so you get the element of suprise, second time so you know whats gonna happen and enjoy it again. You get BOTH. you dont go ruining it with spoliers the first time around!