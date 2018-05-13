Dreamworks

A new Martin Riggs has been found to replace Clayne Crawford on Fox’s Lethal Weapon — Seann William Scott. The 42-year-old actor has had his mix of violence and comedy in Goon and the dozens of movies he’s acted in since he became a star as Stifler in American Pie, now he’s going to prove, for at least one season, that his partner Murtaugh is too old for this.

The drama behind the scenes of the Lethal Weapon show has been well-documented over the last few months, now Damon Wayans will stay in his role as Roger Murtaugh, with the show being renewed for a third season.

Michael Thorn, president of entertainment of Fox Broadcasting told Variety the following: