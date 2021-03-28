So far there’s only been on person who’s ever played Luke Skywalker: Mark Hamill, of course. But if there had to be another person to take his place in future Star Wars movies, many fans seem to feel Sebastian Stan is the man for the job. And now we have an answer from the actor who plays the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: maybe, under one condition.

On Friday, while promoting his latest Disney property, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Stan appeared on Good Morning America and was asked about the fan attempt to turn him into the younger Luke Skywalker. Basically, Stan made it clear that the job is Mark Hamill’s to keep until he says otherwise.

“If Mark Hamill called me, personally, to tell me he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I will believe it,” Stan said in a moment that happens around three minutes into the video. “Until then, I won’t believe it.”

Hamill himself (do you get it?) has mentioned Stan in this context before, all the way back in 2017, with a joking post on Twitter.

Sorry to disappoint you but I refuse to say "Sebastian Stan-I AM YOUR FATHER!" (even though, in fact, I am) 😜 #SorryNotSorry #MySonSebastian pic.twitter.com/A6e4t6GkXC — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 24, 2017

Since then, it should be noted, Hamill has reprised his role as Skywalker (spoilers ahead), playing a younger self with the help of some CGI in the final episode of The Mandalorian‘s second season. That effort drew some skepticism from fans about its realism, but adding Luke to the show’s canon was a big deal in and of itself. Whether it would be easier for everyone involved if they simply gave that role to a younger, willing actor like Stan is still up in the air. But Stan has made it clear here: until Hamill gives up the reigns, the Jedi is his to play until further notice.

[via THR]