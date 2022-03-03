Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address was as action-packed as The Batman promises to be, and came complete with its own ridiculous villains: Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who behaved like far less lovable versions of The Muppet Show’s Statler and Waldorf. Seth Meyers nailed it in his description of the trouble-making lawmakers when he dubbed them a couple of “disruptive a**holes.”

On Wednesday, Meyers used his “A Closer Look” segment to dig further into the SOTU, and its most talked about moments—including Boebert and Greene’s pathetic attempts to yet again make everything about them. After criticizing Florida senator Marco Rubio for not even bothering to show up, Meyers had much harsher words for some of Rubio’s GOP colleagues in the House:

Meanwhile, some of the Republicans who did show up were disruptive a**holes like Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene. First, they pulled a dumb stunt where they turned their backs on Biden’s cabinet as they entered the chamber. Although I genuinely can’t tell if they’re turning their backs or they’re just wasted and don’t know which way to look. I mean, they have the vibe and posture of two college sophomores at a party looking for a friend who left hours ago… And was that supposed to be a powerful statement? You don’t look like you’re turning your backs, you look like you’re waiting for your Uber after getting kicked out of an Applebee’s on St. Patrick’s Day for drinking one too many Tipsy Leprechauns.’

Unfortunately, the childish displays didn’t end there. The conspiracy theory-lovin’ ladies went on to later heckle Biden in the midst of his speech… though they couldn’t really even get that right. When the president’s attention turned toward immigration, Reps. Dumb and Dumber use the opportunity to yell “Build the wall!” at Biden.

“They were drowned out by applause,” Meyers noted. “But there’s a photo of them yelling during the speech where they look like two overbearing Little League moms berating their kids from the stands.”

While Meyers noted that the photo might make some people angry, he does see a silver lining in it all: “[I]f I’ve learned anything, and one thing, from watching Real Housewives, it’s that two white ladies this erratic will eventually turn on each other.”

You can watch the full clip above.