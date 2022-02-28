Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is
Marco Rubio, Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chair, Is Essentially Warning That Putin Has Lost His Marbles And Is Basically Feral Now

That all is likely not right in the mind of Vladimir Putin is hardly breaking news. Yet while former president Donald Trump continues to swoon over how “smart” and “sexy”savvy” the Russian president is for starting a war with Ukraine, much of the rest of the world isn’t as impressed with the ex-KGB officer’s brute tactics. While some GOP leaders have refused to condemn Trump’s pro-Putin comments (we see you, Tom Cotton) and instead attack Joe Biden’s response to the Russia Ukraine War, Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, who has broken with his former puppetmaster Trump in calling out Putin’s actions.

On Sunday night, the Florida senator sent out a series of kinda cryptic tweets about Putin and his current state of mind. And while he clearly has more information that he’s able to share (that’s part of what being a vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee requires), he was clearly trying to send up a smoke signal that all might not be well in Putin’s brain.

On Monday morning, Rubio elaborated a bit more.

The main point Rubio seemed to want to make is that something has changed in Putin. And while he freely admitted that “the old Putin was a cold-blooded but calculating killer,” he claims that “this new Putin is even more dangerous.” He hinted at knowing more when he tweeted that “I wish I could share more, but for now I can say it’s pretty obvious to many that something is off with Putin.”

As The Washington Post reports, Rubio is far from the only political leader who has reason to communicate or mingle with Putin on occasion to notice a shift in his demeanor. Former national security adviser and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who served under President George W. Bush and has sat in for meetings with Putin on several occasions, says the Vlad the world is seeing now is “a different Putin” who seems to have “an ever-deepening delusional rendering of history.”

Rubio had more to say about the Russian leader to CNN’s Jake Tapper as well, though when shared in Twitter-sized bites, it sounded a lot like another (now former) president we all know and many loathe.

The first round of talks between Russia and Ukraine have now ended, with CNN reporting that both delegations have returned to their capitols “for consultations.”

