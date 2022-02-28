That all is likely not right in the mind of Vladimir Putin is hardly breaking news. Yet while former president Donald Trump continues to swoon over how “smart” and “sexy” “savvy” the Russian president is for starting a war with Ukraine, much of the rest of the world isn’t as impressed with the ex-KGB officer’s brute tactics. While some GOP leaders have refused to condemn Trump’s pro-Putin comments (we see you, Tom Cotton) and instead attack Joe Biden’s response to the Russia Ukraine War, Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, who has broken with his former puppetmaster Trump in calling out Putin’s actions.

On Sunday night, the Florida senator sent out a series of kinda cryptic tweets about Putin and his current state of mind. And while he clearly has more information that he’s able to share (that’s part of what being a vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee requires), he was clearly trying to send up a smoke signal that all might not be well in Putin’s brain.

This is the most dangerous moment in 60 years#Putin’s is facing a humiliating military fiasco & he has triggered extraordinary consequences on #Russia’s economy & people that will not be easy to reverse And his only options to reset this imbalance are catastrophic ones — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 28, 2022

Let me stress again that we are NOT dealing with 2008 #Putin It is a grave error to assume he will make the same calculations & decisions today that he would have made in the past The old Putin was a cold blooded but calculating killer This new Putin is even more dangerous — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 27, 2022

I wish I could share more,but for now I can say it’s pretty obvious to many that something is off with #Putin He has always been a killer,but his problem now is different & significant It would be a mistake to assume this Putin would react the same way he would have 5 years ago — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 26, 2022

On Monday morning, Rubio elaborated a bit more.

DANGER#Putin’s legitimacy built on image as the strong leader who restored #Russia to superpower after the disasters of the 90’s Now the economy is in shambles & the military is being humiliated & his only tools to reestablish power balance with the West is cyber & nukes — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 28, 2022

The main point Rubio seemed to want to make is that something has changed in Putin. And while he freely admitted that “the old Putin was a cold-blooded but calculating killer,” he claims that “this new Putin is even more dangerous.” He hinted at knowing more when he tweeted that “I wish I could share more, but for now I can say it’s pretty obvious to many that something is off with Putin.”