HBO Max announced earlier this year that a Sex and the City revival (titled, And Just Like That…) is coming our way, even though Kim Cattrall will not reprise her vampy Samantha Jones role. Whether the show can survive that omission remains to be seen, and given that Samantha is a fan favorite, there are definitely big heels to fill. TV Line is now reporting that, in addition to addressing criticisms about the original series’ lack of inclusivity by diversifying the writers’ room, there will be progression onscreen as well with returning showrunner Michael Patrick King in the driver’s seat.

TV Line reveals that the revival will be “dramatically expanding Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte’s social circle with roughly a half dozen new characters. And three of those newbies will be full-fledged series regulars and women of color.”

Additionally, it’s worth noting that HBO Max did not comment upon this tidbit upon request from TV Line, but the outlet did previously speak with HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys, who appeared to suggest that nothing terrible has happened to Samantha… and maybe she just moved onto a new circle of friends? “Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave,” Bloys said at the time. “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life.” He added that friendships in one’s 30s don’t always stick in one’s 50s, which is a fair point.

However, I will add that the confirmed return of Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett, is not the most excellent news without further context. Nothing against Corbett’s portrayal, but he and Carrie were totally wrong for each other and went their separate ways (twice) for good reason. Perhaps Aiden will be in a non-Carrie-centric role this time around: much less drama that way, but who knows? Maybe they want that drama back.

(Via TV Line)