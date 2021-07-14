After blowing the internet’s mind with its weird and wild trailer, Netflix’s upcoming dating series, Sexy Beasts, is back with a new preview that is just as brain-melting as you would expect. The latest clip shows contestants participating in an elimination scene while decked out in elaborate makeup and prosthetics that has them looking like a bull, a panda, some sort of weird alien thingy, and… the Tin Man from Wizard of Oz? It’s surreal, to say the least, and you can check it out below:

Sexy Beasts premieres one week from today! So what does an elimination look like on a dating show when everyone is wearing elaborate makeup and prosthetics? Something like this… pic.twitter.com/42WhKue60J — Netflix (@netflix) July 14, 2021

Narrated by comedian Rob Delaney, the unusual dating series definitely caught people’s attention when the first clips showed a woman in full dolphin makeup talking about her love life. However, it did not go over well with the furry community. Joe Strike, an author and veteran of the furry scene, called the show’s trailer “exploitative,” but he did tell Slate that he’s open to giving Sexy Beasts a fair shake and watching a few episodes to see how it ultimately treats the topic of furries.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Each episode will feature a new single who’s looking for love based purely on personality. They select from among three potential love matches, all of whom are in full prosthetic makeup. The rub, however, is that the single will see the real face of their chosen match only after they’ve made their final decision, based entirely on their personality.

Sexy Beasts starts streaming Wednesday, July 21 on Netflix

(Via Netflix on Twitter)