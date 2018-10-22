Showtime

The ninth season of Shameless wasted multiple episodes during the early part of Emmy Rossum’s final season, but to be fair, the actress didn’t make her announcement until several episodes filmed. Clumsily, then, the series began to run Fiona off the rails while preparing to bid farewell to the de facto matriarch. Last week, the show also said goodbye to Ian (in a fitting fashion) while Fiona endured the worst day of her life — leaving her on the brink of losing every financial asset, including her home, before finding out that her boyfriend is married, and crashing her car in a bone-shattering accident — and in the mid-season finale, “Down Like The Titanic,” she’s tasked with picking up the pieces.

It’s not pretty, obviously. Yet the process also leaves the audience to consider exactly how fragile Fiona’s web of prosperity, both personally and financially, really was, and whether the writers will allow her to ever rise above the family’s South Side, Chicago upbringing on a long-term basis. As such, Shameless is circling back to one of its most tragic periodic realizations — that for many people, despite trying their damnedest, it’s exceedingly difficult in the U.S. to pull yourself up by the bootstraps.

Not only that, but the very group of people that Fiona should be able to depend upon, her family, isn’t immediately there for her. It’s somewhat disturbing that her five siblings and one sorry dad, for whom Fiona sacrificed her young adult years and education, don’t bother checking up on her for over 24 hours, even though it’s entirely unlike Fiona to miss an event like Ian’s prison departure. Eventually, Debbie steps up, aghast at how her older sister can’t stop “ugly crying” through blackened eyes and stitches after being barely able to drag herself from a bathroom floor. She then resolves to work some vengeance on Fiona’s behalf. What’s the most “Gallagher” way of doing so? Debbie and friends publicly humiliate Ford while baring his ass in front of Patsy’s Pies.

Showtime

This, of course, does briefly perk Fiona up, given that she can shoot a paintball gun at Ford’s vulnerable backside. However, she quickly reverts back to the shambolic, drunken state where she’s been for the entire episode. Fiona can’t believe she’s once again living at the Gallagher household, and although she’s found an unexpected reprieve from one of her investment partners, the gesture was couched within an ugly reality. Max, the head of the group of financial go-getters, volunteers to take the apartment building off Fiona’s hands at an over $100,000 loss. There’s a bittersweet, two-pronged message there: (1) Max is a knight-in-shining-armor figure who saves Fiona from foreclosure; (2) He also comments on her “hotness” while taking advantage of her overdrawn state to further rip her off. To add even more insult to injury, Fiona’s dog decides to stay with the building. This is, arguably, the most devastating development possible.