Showtime

This week’s Shameless recap catches up two weeks after the last time we visited the series, and now, everything feels like opposite day. That is to say, Fiona truly (and finally) hit rock bottom last week after losing her bad boyfriend, job, investments, and home (the latter while kicking and screaming with Lip). Yet she’s quickly pulling things together in this week’s installment, “Lost.” The irony here is that Fiona’s finding herself, while the rest of the Gallaghers are falling spectacularly to pieces. Perhaps what she really needed was last week’s not-so-dandy experience of waking up next to Frank in an abandoned building — the same joint that she used to own — and promptly vomiting her guts out.

That’s not exactly the father-daughter bonding experience that anyone, let alone someone who’s loathed Frank since he took away her childhood, wants. It’s enough to send anyone to AA, which is what happened.

Anywho, Fiona’s weirdly doing alright. Supposedly, she’s doing much better than expected at the end of the episode after encountering Max, who sees her working at a gas station and promises to buy out her old investment. I don’t trust the guy, but maybe that’s the set up for Emmy Rossum leaving the series. She’s also still working with the public defender on provocation grounds for drunk-punching that racist neighbor, and Fiona’s convicted-felon status (because of the coke-on-the-coffee-table thing years ago) may stand in the way. What I found most telling about this episode, though, is not the Max-fairy tale but how Fiona questioned that she’s possibly not an alcoholic while at AA. Folks then pointed her toward Al-Anon, where she scored a 20/20 on the entry questions, due to belonging to the most dysfunctional family on the South Side.

That’s perhaps the most realistic thing we’ve seen on Shameless in quite some time. Al-Anon is for family members/significant others of alcoholics, and it’s a related 12-step group to CoDA (Codependents Anonymous). Very clearly, the Gallaghers are a codependent bunch, largely because of Frank, and while this show might not dwell on that fact for long, I appreciate that Fiona might find the key to climbing out of her rut for good.

Fiona’s not the overall winner of this episode, though.

Liam rose victorious after disappearing days/episodes ago, and no one (not even the audience) noticed. Now, he refuses to answer his family’s calls. “It took them two days to realize I was gone,” he tells a pal while they play video games and eat cookies. “Can’t be too worried.” Good for Liam. How’s everyone else?

They’re falling apart, even Lip.