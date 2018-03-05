‘The Shape Of Water’ Takes The Oscar For Best Picture In A Surprise Win

03.05.18 7 Comments

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway got a second chance to present Best Picture at the Oscars in 2018, making up for the chaotic ending that overshadowed the show in 2017. As Jimmy Kimmel pointed out before they arrived, it was the home stretch and nothing could go wrong. For Guillermo Del Toro, that turned out to be very true.

The Shape Of Water surprised many by winning the award for Best Picture, delivering its fourth award on the night and a fine follow-up to Del Toro’s win for Best Director.

It doesn’t come without a little bit of controversy at the very end. Del Toro was given plenty of time to speak, but the rest of those involved in the film got shut out from the microphone by the show running out of time. The show had run longer than planned, stretching an hour past the planned end time despite starting half an hour earlier than previous years. Kimmel did step in to try and make things right, letting them borrow his microphone to say a few closing words.

