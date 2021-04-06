Emily VanCamp made her Marvel return in “Power Broker,” the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and her character, Sharon Carter, is in a much different place than we last saw her in Captain America: Civil War. For starters, any chance of having a relationship with Steve Rogers went completely out the window after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which might have a tiny bit to do with Sharon’s jaded demeanor in Falcon and Winter Soldier. However, that budding relationship didn’t sit well with fans, and while talking about her MCU return, VanCamp opened up about experiencing the backlash from the Sharon and Cap kiss in Civil War. Via Variety:

“There was quite a bit of backlash about that. With Sharon, it was always trying to fit her in and these movies are just too big, and it’s completely understandable. To get to see who she’s become over this long period of time, and independent of Captain America as we know him, is really interesting to me. The intrigue for me was to see who is Sharon now.”

VanCamp got even more honest by admitting that not even Marvel gets everything right. “Some of these storylines play and some of them don’t,” she added. “But, you know, I thought that was an amazing film. It’s just one of those things.”

But it wasn’t just fans who weren’t thrilled with Steve kissing the love of his life’s niece. Peggy Carter actress Hayley Atwell was not feeling the “romantic” scene at all. “I just feel that, you know – I wouldn’t want to date my great aunt’s guy,” Atwell told IGN. “It just feels like it crosses an incestuous boundary. And Peggy just died. That’s even more disrespectful, right? It’s like, ‘don’t touch that.’ You can’t tap that!”

(Via Variety)